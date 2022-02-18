HomeNew CarsNewsKia Carens Accessories And Prices Detailed
Kia Carens Accessories And Prices Detailed

Published On Feb 18, 2022 01:12 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The Carens’ exterior and interior accessories are priced between Rs 498 and Rs 20,632

  • Exterior accessories include side steps, door visors, and C-pillar garnish.

  • Interior accessories include a shoe box, floor mats, and door sill guard.

  • The Carens is sold in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

  • Kia retails it from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

Kia has launched its affordable people mover, the Carens, in India. It is sold in five trims – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus – and is essentially a 7-seater with the optional 6-seater version limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus. While the Carens has a unique design, Kia is also offering various accessories to customers.

Accessory Item

Price

Body side moulding (chrome)

Rs 2,737

Window chrome beltline

Rs 2,255

Front bumper garnish

Rs 537

Rear boot garnish

Rs 1,085

Headlamp garnish

Rs 1,374

ORVM chrome

Rs 1,099

Wheel arch chrome

Rs 2,475

Door visor with chrome insert

Rs 4,597

Body cover

Rs 2,256

Mud flap

Rs 673

Door finger guard

Rs 999

Chrome door handle

Rs 1,250

Door edge guard

Rs 534

Rear bumper garnish

Rs 505

C-pillar garnish

Rs 841

Taillamp garnish

Rs 1,787

Side step

Rs 20,632

Boot mat

Rs 499

3D boot mat

Rs 1,089

3D cabin mat

Rs 4,129

Floor mat

Rs 1,570 to Rs 9,622

Door sill guard

Rs 1,072

Sunblinds

Rs 2,268

Shoe box

Rs 949

Seatbelt cover

Rs 498

The Kia Carens is offered with the same three engines as the Seltos: 115PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol (6-speed manual), 140PS/242Nm 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT), and 115PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel (6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic). It has three drive modes onboard: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Kia has priced the Carens from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against theMaruti ErtigaXL6Mahindra Marazzo, and even the Toyota Innova Crysta.

