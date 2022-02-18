Kia Carens Accessories And Prices Detailed
Published On Feb 18, 2022 01:12 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens
The Carens’ exterior and interior accessories are priced between Rs 498 and Rs 20,632
-
Exterior accessories include side steps, door visors, and C-pillar garnish.
-
Interior accessories include a shoe box, floor mats, and door sill guard.
-
The Carens is sold in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.
-
Kia retails it from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).
Kia has launched its affordable people mover, the Carens, in India. It is sold in five trims – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus – and is essentially a 7-seater with the optional 6-seater version limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus. While the Carens has a unique design, Kia is also offering various accessories to customers.
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Body side moulding (chrome)
|
Rs 2,737
|
Window chrome beltline
|
Rs 2,255
|
Front bumper garnish
|
Rs 537
|
Rear boot garnish
|
Rs 1,085
|
Headlamp garnish
|
Rs 1,374
|
ORVM chrome
|
Rs 1,099
|
Wheel arch chrome
|
Rs 2,475
|
Door visor with chrome insert
|
Rs 4,597
|
Body cover
|
Rs 2,256
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 673
|
Door finger guard
|
Rs 999
|
Chrome door handle
|
Rs 1,250
|
Door edge guard
|
Rs 534
|
Rear bumper garnish
|
Rs 505
|
C-pillar garnish
|
Rs 841
|
Taillamp garnish
|
Rs 1,787
|
Side step
|
Rs 20,632
|
Boot mat
|
Rs 499
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 1,089
|
3D cabin mat
|
Rs 4,129
|
Floor mat
|
Rs 1,570 to Rs 9,622
|
Door sill guard
|
Rs 1,072
|
Sunblinds
|
Rs 2,268
|
Shoe box
|
Rs 949
|
Seatbelt cover
|
Rs 498
The Kia Carens is offered with the same three engines as the Seltos: 115PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol (6-speed manual), 140PS/242Nm 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT), and 115PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel (6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic). It has three drive modes onboard: Eco, Normal, and Sport.
Kia has priced the Carens from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against theMaruti Ertiga, XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and even the Toyota Innova Crysta.
Read More on : Carens diesel
- Renew Kia Carens Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
1 out of 1 found this helpful