Published On Feb 18, 2022 01:12 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The Carens’ exterior and interior accessories are priced between Rs 498 and Rs 20,632

Exterior accessories include side steps, door visors, and C-pillar garnish.

Interior accessories include a shoe box, floor mats, and door sill guard.

The Carens is sold in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Kia retails it from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

Kia has launched its affordable people mover, the Carens, in India. It is sold in five trims – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus – and is essentially a 7-seater with the optional 6-seater version limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus. While the Carens has a unique design, Kia is also offering various accessories to customers.

Accessory Item Price Body side moulding (chrome) Rs 2,737 Window chrome beltline Rs 2,255 Front bumper garnish Rs 537 Rear boot garnish Rs 1,085 Headlamp garnish Rs 1,374 ORVM chrome Rs 1,099 Wheel arch chrome Rs 2,475 Door visor with chrome insert Rs 4,597 Body cover Rs 2,256 Mud flap Rs 673 Door finger guard Rs 999 Chrome door handle Rs 1,250 Door edge guard Rs 534 Rear bumper garnish Rs 505 C-pillar garnish Rs 841 Taillamp garnish Rs 1,787 Side step Rs 20,632 Boot mat Rs 499 3D boot mat Rs 1,089 3D cabin mat Rs 4,129 Floor mat Rs 1,570 to Rs 9,622 Door sill guard Rs 1,072 Sunblinds Rs 2,268 Shoe box Rs 949 Seatbelt cover Rs 498

The Kia Carens is offered with the same three engines as the Seltos: 115PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol (6-speed manual), 140PS/242Nm 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT), and 115PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel (6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic). It has three drive modes onboard: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Kia has priced the Carens from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against theMaruti Ertiga, XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and even the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Read More on : Carens diesel