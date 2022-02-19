Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:06 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

It gets ambient lighting, a bigger touchscreen with connected car tech and leatherette upholstery

The Kia Carens is a premium MPV in this segment and the Luxury variant offers all of the most popular premium comforts. It is only offered with a manual transmission. This variant is equipped with more tech as well such as the larger touchscreen infotainment system and connected car tech. Is this all the premium you’d need from the Kia Carens? Let’s find out.

Variant 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Luxury Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Stretch to Luxury Plus Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh Difference Rs 1.2 lakh Rs 1.2 lakh

Why consider Carens Luxury?

The Carens Luxury variant offers a feature-rich and tech-loaded experience without having to extend your budget to the top variant. This variant comes with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, 64-colour ambient lighting, and LED lighting all around. The interior now features leatherette blue and beige upholstery, a retractable seatback table, a smart air purifier and telescopic steering adjustment.

Here are the features on offer in this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED headlamps and taillamps

LED fog lamps LED DRLs with turn indicators Beige and Triton Navy leatherette upholstery 64 colour ambient lighting Smart air purifier Auto AC Auto-dimming IRVM Telescopic steering adjustment Retractable seatback table 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Kia Connected tech Rear wiper and defogger 6 airbags ESC, VSM ISOFIX Front and rear parking sensors Other features 16-inch alloys

Shark fin antenna Integrated roof rails 2nd row one-touch electric tumble Height adjustable driver’s seat Smart key with push button start Keyless entry Cruise control Power-folding ORVMs Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 6 speakers 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster Hill assist Downhill brake control Tyre pressure monitor Disc brakes all around Upgrade to Luxury Plus if you want Sunroof 2nd row captain seats (6-seater) Ventilated front seats BOSE speakers Wireless phone charger Rain sensing wipers

Why skip the Carens Luxury?

The Luxury trim is not available with an automatic transmission and the premium over the previous variant feels a bit steep. For a fully loaded experience of the Kia Carens combined with the convenience of an automatic gearbox with both petrol and diesel engines, you should be looking at the top-spec variant instead.

Variant Verdict Premium Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant. Prestige Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget. Prestige Plus Recommended for premium features that add value for the price. Luxury All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium. Luxury Plus Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of diesel-automatic.

