Kia Carens Luxury Variant Analysis: Does It Offer All The Premium Features You Need?
Modified On Feb 19, 2022 02:06 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens
It gets ambient lighting, a bigger touchscreen with connected car tech and leatherette upholstery
The Kia Carens is a premium MPV in this segment and the Luxury variant offers all of the most popular premium comforts. It is only offered with a manual transmission. This variant is equipped with more tech as well such as the larger touchscreen infotainment system and connected car tech. Is this all the premium you’d need from the Kia Carens? Let’s find out.
|
Variant
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Luxury
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Stretch to Luxury Plus
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.2 lakh
|
Rs 1.2 lakh
Why consider Carens Luxury?
The Carens Luxury variant offers a feature-rich and tech-loaded experience without having to extend your budget to the top variant. This variant comes with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, 64-colour ambient lighting, and LED lighting all around. The interior now features leatherette blue and beige upholstery, a retractable seatback table, a smart air purifier and telescopic steering adjustment.
Here are the features on offer in this trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Luxury Plus if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Carens Luxury?
The Luxury trim is not available with an automatic transmission and the premium over the previous variant feels a bit steep. For a fully loaded experience of the Kia Carens combined with the convenience of an automatic gearbox with both petrol and diesel engines, you should be looking at the top-spec variant instead.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Well-equipped for safety but lacks other basics, preferable to skip to the next variant.
|
Best variant with the 1.5-litre petrol-manual, worth considering on a tight budget.
|
Recommended for premium features that add value for the price.
|
All the premium comforts you’d need but for a steep premium.
|
Buy for 6-seater layout and choice of diesel-automatic.
