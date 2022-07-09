Published On Jul 09, 2022 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

This week, we have the details on the debut/launch dates of the Mahindra XUV400, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Maruti’s compact SUV

This past week may not have been as hectic as the one before, but there have been plenty of big headline announcements. From Mahindra confirming the debut month of the XUV400 EV, Maruti confirming the unveil date of its upcoming compact SUV, to Toyota revealing the Hyryder’s fuel efficiency, these are the top news of this week:

Mahindra XUV300 EV To Be Called ‘XUV400’

Mahindra has confirmed that its upcoming electric SUV will go by the XUV400 name. It will be the SUV maker’s first long-range electric car and will debut in India by this September.

Maruti To Unveil Its Compact SUV On This Date!

With Toyota unveiling the Hyryder just a week ago, Maruti has announced the unveil date of its version of the compact SUV. We’ll be seeing the Maruti-badged self-charging strong-hybrid SUV on July 20. It’s likely to go on sale around the festive season and will be available through the Nexa showrooms.

Mahindra Scorpio N Test Drives Underway

Mahindra has commenced the test drives of the Scorpio N across 30 cities of the country. With this, the carmaker has also opened the ‘Add to Cart’ feature, where you can keep your Scorpio N ready for online booking.

Toyota Hyryder Fuel Efficiency Out

Toyota claims that the Hyryder’s strong-hybrid variant will deliver a fuel efficiency of 26-28kmpl. The ARAI-certified figures are yet to be revealed. If confirmed, the Hyryder hybrid will be more fuel efficient than the Honda City Hybrid.

What Are The New Global NCAP Rules?

The new Global NCAP assessment protocols are now in effect, until December 2025. With the updated protocols that include more mandatory testing, it will be tougher for a car to secure a 5-star rating. Here are the new basic requirements for securing three to five stars in the crash test ratings.

Volvo XC40 Recharge To Go On Sale On This Date

Volvo is going to finally launch the XC40 Recharge on July 26. It will be locally assembled, thus keeping the prices in check. As per the WLTP claimed figures, the electric compact luxury SUV will deliver a range of 418 kilometres.

Mini Cooper SE Bookings Reopen

Mini has reopened the bookings for the all-electric Cooper SE, but only 40 units will be available in this batch. With this, the electric hatchback will get costlier but also get some more features.

Great Wall Motors Shelves India Plans

Great Wall Motors, after showcasing a range of SUVs and EVs at the Auto Expo 2020, has shelved its India debut plans. It failed to get the necessary clearances from the government and its deal with GM for an existing facility also expired this June.

