Modified On Jul 08, 2022 04:22 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The first long-range Mahindra EV will take on the Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra formed a new ‘EV Co’, to draw investments of up to Rs 1,925 crores.

The XUV400 is essentially the XUV300 with reworked profiles.

Expected to offer multiple battery pack options, with a claimed range of around 450km.

Mahindra is likely to launch it in Q1 2023, with prices starting from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

After multiple spy shots, Mahindra has confirmed that the all-electric version of the XUV300 will be called the ‘XUV400’. The carmaker has also confirmed that the electric SUV, which will be its first long-range EV, will make its debut in September 2022.

The disclosure of the model’s name was done during the announcement of investment of up to Rs 1,925 crores by British International Investment in Mahindra’s new ‘EV Co’ to make electric four-wheelers.

The XUV400 EV will have distinctive styling traits compared to the XUV300, as hinted by previous spy shots. It will measure 4.2 metres in length and won’t be a sub-4m offering like the XUV300, as there aren’t any tax benefits for EVs depending on their length. Mahindra is expected to offer it with revised profiles, with significant updates at the rear.

While there’s no confirmation on the electric powertrain of the SUV, it is expected to have a claimed range of around 450km with a single electric motor. Mahindra could also offer it with more than a single battery pack option for faring better against its arch rival, the Tata Nexon EV Max (offers a certified range of 437km).

We expect the XUV400 EV will have a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), with a launch in early 2023. It will primarily rival the Tata Nexon EV, while being an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Read More on : XUV300 AMT