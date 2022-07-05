Published On Jul 05, 2022 05:36 PM By Tarun

Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Toyota Hyryder is likely to be called the ‘Grand Vitara’

Maruti’s new compact SUV to be fully revealed on July 20.

It will basically share everything with the Toyota Hyryder, which was recently unveiled.

To get 1.5-litre mild and self-charging strong-hybrid power units.

Mild-hybrid variants to get the option of another highlight, an AWD system.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti’s version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder compact SUV will be unveiled on July 20. Its bookings are also expected to commence from the same date. More important, the SUV might just be named as the ‘Grand Vitara’.

Since Toyota has recently revealed the Hyryder, it has given us an idea of what we can expect from Maruti. The petrol-only Maruti compact SUV will be based on the same platform as the Hyryder, also borrowing its engines and transmissions. The SUV will be styled differently than Toyota’s version, but the changes won’t be too significant. The interior of both SUVs will be similar, save for a different colour theme. .

The compact Maruti SUV will offer features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, up to six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

There won’t be any differences in the powertrains of the two SUVs. The Hyryder gets a 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with 5-speed with an optional AWD drivetrain, along with the choice of a 116PS 1.5-litre self-charging strong-hybrid petrol engine. The mild-hybrid will get an optional 6-speed AT transmission, while the strong hybrid will go with a standard e-CVT (single-speed transmission).

The upcoming Maruti SUV is expected to be priced from around Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Both SUVs will go into production at Toyota’s plant near Bengaluru in August and will get introduced in the market soon after. The Grand Vitara will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , MG Astor, and of course, the Toyota Hyryder.