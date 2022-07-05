English | हिंदी

‘Add To Cart’ Function Now Open For Mahindra Scorpio N

Modified On Jul 05, 2022 02:33 PM

You can also start test driving the Scorpio N, but in only some cities

  • You can now save your desired variant, engine option, transmission and colour and then add the SUV to your cart. 

  • Test drives are now underway across 30 cities, including all metros. 

  • Bookings to open from July 30; deliveries from this festive season. 

  • There will be a two-week period from July 30 to August 15, where you can alter or change your bookings. 

  • Manual variants priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh. 

Prospects are now a step closer to owning their Mahindra Scorpio N as the carmaker has now commenced the ‘Add to Cart’ feature for the SUV on its official website. You can start by selecting the variant, engine option, transmission, and colour and then add the SUV to your cart, with all the desired options. Here's the link for it

The official bookings will commence on July 30, and from the same date, you’ll have a two-week period to change or alter your bookings. All the communication regarding deliveries will be available a few weeks after, while Mahindra will start delivering the first batch of Scorpio N this festive season. 

With this, Mahindra has also commenced the first phase of test drives of the Scorpio N. However, the drives are available only in 30 cities for now, while the rest of the country can test the SUV from July 15. Here are the 30 cities: 

Delhi NCR

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Ludhiana

Hyderabad

Indore

Mumbai

Jalandhar

Ahmedabad

Guwahati

Pune

Bhubaneshwar

Chennai

Surat

Lucknow

Ranchi

Chandigarh

Patna

Jaipur

Coimbatore

Vadodara

Raipur

Kochi

Visakhapatnam

Nagpur

Bhopal

Dehradun

Amritsar

Jammu

Kanpur

 The prices of the petrol and diesel manual variants of the Scorpio N have been revealed already and the cost of the automatic and 4WD trims will be out on July 21. (Reminder: the current prices will be applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings, following which, there will be a price hike.) Deliveries are scheduled to commence from this festive season. 

There are two engines on offer: a 170PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre turbodiesel. Both can be had with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission choices, but the 4WD is reserved only for diesel variants. 

The manual variants of the Scorpio N retail from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It serves as an alternative to the Hyundai Creta/AlcazarTata Harrier/SafariToyota Fortuner, and Toyota Innova Crysta

