Modified On Jul 05, 2022 02:33 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

You can also start test driving the Scorpio N, but in only some cities

You can now save your desired variant, engine option, transmission and colour and then add the SUV to your cart.

Test drives are now underway across 30 cities, including all metros.

Bookings to open from July 30; deliveries from this festive season.

There will be a two-week period from July 30 to August 15, where you can alter or change your bookings.

Manual variants priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh.

Prospects are now a step closer to owning their Mahindra Scorpio N as the carmaker has now commenced the ‘Add to Cart’ feature for the SUV on its official website. You can start by selecting the variant, engine option, transmission, and colour and then add the SUV to your cart, with all the desired options. Here's the link for it.

The official bookings will commence on July 30, and from the same date, you’ll have a two-week period to change or alter your bookings. All the communication regarding deliveries will be available a few weeks after, while Mahindra will start delivering the first batch of Scorpio N this festive season.

With this, Mahindra has also commenced the first phase of test drives of the Scorpio N. However, the drives are available only in 30 cities for now, while the rest of the country can test the SUV from July 15. Here are the 30 cities:

Delhi NCR Kolkata Bengaluru Ludhiana Hyderabad Indore Mumbai Jalandhar Ahmedabad Guwahati Pune Bhubaneshwar Chennai Surat Lucknow Ranchi Chandigarh Patna Jaipur Coimbatore Vadodara Raipur Kochi Visakhapatnam Nagpur Bhopal Dehradun Amritsar Jammu Kanpur

The prices of the petrol and diesel manual variants of the Scorpio N have been revealed already and the cost of the automatic and 4WD trims will be out on July 21. (Reminder: the current prices will be applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings, following which, there will be a price hike.) Deliveries are scheduled to commence from this festive season.

There are two engines on offer: a 170PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre turbodiesel. Both can be had with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission choices, but the 4WD is reserved only for diesel variants.

The manual variants of the Scorpio N retail from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It serves as an alternative to the Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, Tata Harrier/Safari, Toyota Fortuner, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

