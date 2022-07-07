Published On Jul 07, 2022 12:41 PM By Tarun for Mini Cooper SE

You have to pay a price hike for the new units but it’s justified by some interior changes and new features

Bookings reopened for 40 units of the Mini Cooper SE.

Now priced at Rs 50.90 lakh, demanding Rs 3.70 lakh over the launch price

New features include adaptive LED headlights, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, parking assistant, and heated front seats.

Runs on a 32.6 kWh battery pack with a range of up to 270 kilometres.

Gets a 184PS electric motor, with a capability of sprinting from standstill to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Doesn’t have any direct rival.

Mini has reopened the online bookings for the all-electric Cooper SE in India. Only 40 units are available now, as the hatchback is a CBU (imported) model. The new batch of the Cooper SE is priced at Rs 50.90 lakh (ex-showroom India), demanding Rs 3.70 lakh over the first launched batch, which was sold out in October 2021.

But, you do get some additions for this premium. The seats are now covered with a new leatherette/cloth combination upholstery and a black pearl light chequered pattern. New features onboard include adaptive LED headlights, comfort access system (keyless entry), adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, parking assistant, and heated front seats.

The all-electric Mini Cooper SE also features a 5.5-inch digital driver’s display, its trademark centrally-placed 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Harman Kardon sound system, twin sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and dual front airbags.

The Mini Cooper SE runs on a 32.6kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 270 kilometres (WLTP claimed). It uses a 184PS and 270Nm electric motor, with a 0-100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds. You have four drive modes: Green+, Green, Mid and Sport.

Owners will get a 11kW wallbox charger included in its cost that will juice up the Cooper SE up to 80 percent in two and a half hours. The same can be done with just 36 minutes, if you’re using a 50kW DC fast charger.

