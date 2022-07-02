Published On Jul 02, 2022 12:19 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

While the ARAI figures are yet to be revealed, Toyota claims the average fuel efficiency figure to be around 26-28kmpl

Gets a segment-first self-charging strong hybrid 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine.

The engine is tuned to deliver a combined power output of 116PS and is paired to an e-CVT unit (single-speed transmission).

The only other, more powerful mass-market strong-hybrid car is the Honda City, which claims to deliver 26.5kmpl.

The Toyota compact SUV also gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, with a segment-exclusive (and optional) AWD (all-wheel-drive).

Toyota has revealed the Urban Cruiser Hyryder compact SUV co-developed with Suzuki for India. It’s the first car in its segment to get an optional self-charging strong-hybrid petrol engine, with the Brezza and XL6’s mild-hybrid petrol as well.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, combined to deliver an output of 116PS. It’s offered with an e-CVT (single-speed transmission) and front-wheel drive as standard. The Hyryder gets a pure EV mode as well, where Toyota claims you can drive 40 percent of the distance or 60 percent of the time in zero-emission mode.

With the strong-hybrid technology in play, Toyota is claiming that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will offer around 26-28kmpl on an average. The ARAI-claimed figures are yet to be revealed, which should be out very soon. For reference, there’s only one other mass-market hybrid option in India - the Honda City hybrid. The sedan also gets a 1.5-litre self-charging strong-hybrid petrol engine, with a combined output of 126PS and a claimed fuel economy of 26.5kmpl. If Toyota’s claims are around 26-28kmpl, then the ARAI-claimed figures are likely to be higher than the sedan.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also gets a 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, which has been borrowed from the updated versions of the Brezza, XL6, and Ertiga. The mild-hybrid manual variants can be opted with an AWD (all-wheel drive) drivetrain, which is a big advantage and another segment-exclusive highlight.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder packs in features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, head-up display, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car technology, a digital driver’s display, up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and TPMS.

It’s expected to go on sale towards the end of August, with prices likely to start from around Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyryder will be Toyota’s debut in the compact SUV segment, which is populated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

