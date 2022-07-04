Published On Jul 04, 2022 07:29 PM By Tarun for Volvo XC40 Recharge

The XC40 Recharge will be locally assembled to keep prices in check

It will be available in a single fully-loaded trim.

A 78kWh battery pack with a WLTP certified range of 418 kilometres will be on offer.

Its dual-electric motorAWD drivetrain will deliver 408PS and 660Nm.

Can be charged up to 80 percent with a 150kW fast charger in just 40 minutes.

To get the same features as seen on its petrol-counterpart.

Rival the BMW i4 and Kia EV6 on price.

Volvo has confirmed that it will launch the XC40 Recharge on July 26. You can test drive it now, but the official bookings are yet to commence. It will be locally assembled at the Swedish carmaker’s Bengaluru plant in an attempt to keep prices in check.

The XC40 Recharge will be available in a single fully-loaded trim, just like its petrol-powered counterpart. It will be offered with a 78kWh battery pack and a certified driving range of 418 kilometres (WLTP claimed). The all-electric Volvo will get a dual electric motor setup, rated at 408PS and 660Nm. It’s all-wheel drivetrain allows it to sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds. With a 150kW fast charger, the electric SUV can be juiced up to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.

Talking about the exterior and interior changes, the XC40 Recharge gets some EV-specific elements over the petrol-counterpart, like a closed grille and different alloy wheels. It will feature the Thor’s Hammer-style LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireles charging, a 12-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 14-speaker sound system.

The XC40 Recharge’s safety suite will include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), with lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring.

Earlier leaked prices suggest that the Volvo XC40 Recharge will cost around Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with local assembly, we’re expecting to be considerably more affordable and better value for money. It will find an indirect but price-related competition with the Kia EV6 and BMW i4.

