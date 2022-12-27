Jeep Compass With A Manual Shifter Is Now Diesel-only
Published On Dec 27, 2022 12:35 PM By Ansh for Jeep Compass
The petrol-manual Sport variant has been discontinued by the carmaker
The discontinued petrol variant came with a six-speed manual transmission.
The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is still available, but only with an automatic transmission.
There are no changes to the other variants.
Its prices still range from Rs 21.09 lakh to Rs 31.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Jeep has removed the petrol-manual variant of the base-spec Compass Sport from its India lineup. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is now only available with a seven-speed DCT, raising the petrol option’s entry price.
The discontinued variant used the carmaker’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, churning out 163PS and 250Nm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Now, the only manual transmission option for the Compass is with the 2.0-litre diesel unit, which makes 172PS and 350Nm.
The base-spec Compass Sport comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display, four speakers, second-row AC vents, cruise control (automatic only), dual-front airbags, ABS with EBS, electronic stability control (ECS) and a reverse parking camera.
Jeep had recently hiked the starting prices of the Compass to Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for both petrol and diesel-manual options, so the SUV’s entry price remains unchanged. It continues to rival other SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen Tiguan.
