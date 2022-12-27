  • English
Jeep Compass With A Manual Shifter Is Now Diesel-only

Published On Dec 27, 2022 12:35 PM By Ansh for Jeep Compass

The petrol-manual Sport variant has been discontinued by the carmaker

Jeep Compass

  • The discontinued petrol variant came with a six-speed manual transmission.

  • The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is still available, but only with an automatic transmission.

  • There are no changes to the other variants.

  • Its prices still range from Rs 21.09 lakh to Rs 31.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep has removed the petrol-manual variant of the base-spec Compass Sport from its India lineup. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is now only available with a seven-speed DCT, raising the petrol option’s entry price.

Jeep Compass Diesel Engine

The discontinued variant used the carmaker’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, churning out 163PS and 250Nm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Now, the only manual transmission option for the Compass is with the 2.0-litre diesel unit, which makes 172PS and 350Nm.

Jeep Compass Cabin

The base-spec Compass Sport comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display, four speakers, second-row AC vents, cruise control (automatic only), dual-front airbags, ABS with EBS, electronic stability control (ECS) and a reverse parking camera. 

Jeep Compass

Jeep had recently hiked the starting prices of the Compass to Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for both petrol and diesel-manual options, so the SUV’s entry price remains unchanged. It continues to rival other SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen Tiguan.

