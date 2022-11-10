Jeep Compass Is No Longer A Sub-20 Lakh SUV!
The base variant has received the highest price increase
Jeep has hiked the prices of the Compass premium SUV for the fourth time this year. Nearly all variants witness the price increase, which ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.8 lakh. The SUV is now priced from Rs 20.89 lakh to Rs 32.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Here are its variant-wise prices:
|
Petrol Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Sport Petrol-MT
|
Rs 19.29 lakh
|
Rs 21.09 lakh
|
Rs 1.80 lakh
|
Sport Petrol DCT
|
Rs 21.87 lakh
|
Rs 22.07 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
Longitude Petrol-DCT
|
Rs 23.59 lakh
|
Rs 23.84 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
Night Eagle Petrol-DCT
|
Rs 24 lakh
|
Rs 24.25 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
Limited Petrol-DCT
|
Rs 25.69 lakh
|
Rs 26.09 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Anniversary Edition Petrol-DCT
|
Rs 26.14 lakh
|
Rs 26.54 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Model S Petrol-DCT
|
Rs 27.84 lakh
|
Rs 28.29 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
|
Diesel Variants
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Sport Diesel-MT
|
Rs 20.89 lakh
|
Rs 20.89 lakh
|
-
|
Longitude Diesel-MT
|
Rs 22.79 lakh
|
Rs 23.04 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
Night Eagle Diesel-MT
|
Rs 23.20 lakh
|
Rs 23.45 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
Limited Diesel-MT
|
Rs 24.89 lakh
|
Rs 25.29 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Anniversary Edition Diesel-MT
|
Rs 25.34 lakh
|
Rs 25.74 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Model S Diesel-MT
|
Rs 27.04 lakh
|
Rs 27.49 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
|
Limited Diesel-AT 4X4
|
Rs 28.69 lakh
|
Rs 29.09 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Anniversary Edition Diesel-AT 4X4
|
Rs 29.14 lakh
|
Rs 29.54 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Model S Diesel-AT 4X4
|
Rs 30.84 lakh
|
Rs 31.29 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
|
Trailhawk Diesel AT 4X4
|
Rs 32.22 lakh
|
Rs 32.67 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
-
The base-spec Sport Turbo-petrol MT sees the maximum price hike of up to Rs 1.8 lakh while the diesel-powered base variant price remains the same.
-
The Longitude and Night Eagle trims see a uniform price hike of Rs 25,000.
-
Prices of the Limited and Anniversary Edition have increased uniformly by Rs 40,000, while the top-spec Model S and Trailhawk get costlier by Rs 45,000.
The Compass is powered by a 170PS 2-litre and 163PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission. The diesel can be opted with a 9-speed AT and the turbo-petrol with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch auto).
Features include LED headlights, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and up to six airbags.
It rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross, most of whom have an even higher entry price.
