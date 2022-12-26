Published On Dec 26, 2022 11:44 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

A smaller diesel engine will make the Thar eligible for the sub-four metre taxation, making it more affordable

2WD Thar to get a 118PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine; 152PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol to be retained.

To continue with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions as earlier.

Multiple variants with hardtop and convertible softtop roof options are expected.

2WD is expected to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh.

Mahindra is readying the 2WD Thar for a debut soon as it has already reached dealerships. Prior to that, the specifications of the rear-wheel-driven Thar have been leaked.

The 2WD Thar will be offered with its 152PS/320Nm, 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as earlier, but there’s a smaller diesel motor performing the duties. Replacing the 130PS, 2.2-litre diesel is a revised version of Mahindra’s 118PS/300Nm, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. Compared to the 2.2-litre diesel engine, the smaller motor is 12PS down on paper, but the AT variant of the larger engine puts 20Nm extra torque.The option of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions will continue with the 2WD as well.

No four-wheel drive means the Thar here will lose its low-range gearbox. The off-roader now gets MLD (mechanical rear locking differential) only as an option for its top-spec LX diesel trim, which is expected to have the 2WD too as an optional extra.

Mahindra is likely to offer the rear-wheel-drive Thar in AX (O) and LX variants along with hardtop and convertible softtop roof options. Feature or design changes are unlikely to be seen.

With the smaller diesel engine, the Thar is now eligible for sub-four metre tax benefits, which could make it significantly more affordable. We’re expecting the 2WD Thar to start off at a sticker price of around Rs 10 lakh, and the top-end variant could go close to the 4WD’s entry-level AX (O), which retails at around Rs 14 lakh.

With the Thar getting 2WD and five-door versions, it will cater to a wide group of audience with different budget ranges and for those who don’t need the four-wheel-drive hardware. More importantly, the Thar’s upcoming formidable rival, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, likely to break cover at Auto Expo, is also expected with the options of 2WD and 4WD in a five-door avatar.

