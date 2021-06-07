Jeep Begins Testing Three-row SUV In India, To Rival The Toyota Fortuner And Ford Endeavour

Modified On Jun 07, 2021 01:14 PM By Tarun for Jeep 7-Seater SUV

The SUV will be called ‘Commander’ in Brazil but could get a different name for India

The upcoming three-row Jeep SUV has been spied testing completely camouflaged.

Going by the spy shots, it gets the Compass’s alloy wheels, round wheel arches, an upright tailgate, a flat roofline, and possibly a rear quarter glass.

Could get driver assistance features like lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and autonomous emergency braking.

Could be provided with the Wrangler’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and Compass’s 2.0-litre diesel engine with automatic transmission.

Expected to be priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.

Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV has been spied testing in India for the first time. It will be launched in 2022 and will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and MG Gloster.

Despite being heavily camouflaged, the spied test mule does reveal some distinctive design elements, including round wheel arches, a flat roofline, an upright tailgate, and possibly a rear quarter glass.

The cabin could get more premium features than the five-seater Compass, which is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, dual zone climate control, and a digital instrument cluster.

Passenger safety in the Compass is taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring, traction control, and an electronic parking brake. The upcoming seven-seater could additionally pack driver assistance features like lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and autonomous emergency braking.

The new SUV will likely have two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (from the Wrangler) and a 2.0-litre diesel (from the Compass). The former is rated at 268PS and 400Nm, but could be detuned for the seven-seater SUV. The diesel engine in the Compass churns out 172PS and 350Nm, but expect it to be offered in a higher state of tune.

The petrol and diesel engines could be paired to an 8-speed and 9-speed automatic, respectively. The SUV should be offered in both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains.

The upcoming three-row SUV is likely to range between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Chances are it will be called ‘Patriot’ in India, considering Mahindra has an ongoing trademark on the name ‘Commander’.

