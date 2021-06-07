  • Login / Register
Jeep Begins Testing Three-row SUV In India, To Rival The Toyota Fortuner And Ford Endeavour

Modified On Jun 07, 2021 01:14 PM By Tarun for Jeep 7-Seater SUV

The SUV will be called ‘Commander’ in Brazil but could get a different name for India

Jeep 7-Seater SUV

  • The upcoming three-row Jeep SUV has been spied testing completely camouflaged. 

  • Going by the spy shots, it gets the Compass’s alloy wheels, round wheel arches, an upright tailgate, a flat roofline, and possibly a rear quarter glass. 

  • Could get driver assistance features like lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and autonomous emergency braking. 

  • Could be provided with the Wrangler’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and Compass’s 2.0-litre diesel engine with automatic transmission. 

  • Expected to be priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. 

Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV has been spied testing in India for the first time. It will be launched in 2022 and will rival the Toyota FortunerFord Endeavour, and MG Gloster.

Jeep 7-Seater SUV

Despite being heavily camouflaged, the spied test mule does reveal some distinctive design elements, including round wheel arches, a flat roofline, an upright tailgate, and possibly a rear quarter glass. 

The cabin could get more premium features than the five-seater Compass, which is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, dual zone climate control, and a digital instrument cluster. 

Passenger safety in the Compass is taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring, traction control, and an electronic parking brake. The upcoming seven-seater could additionally pack driver assistance features like lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and autonomous emergency braking. 

The new SUV will likely have two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (from the Wrangler) and a 2.0-litre diesel (from the Compass). The former is rated at 268PS and 400Nm, but could be detuned for the seven-seater SUV. The diesel engine in the Compass churns out 172PS and 350Nm, but expect it to be offered in a higher state of tune. 

The petrol and diesel engines could be paired to an 8-speed and 9-speed automatic, respectively. The SUV should be offered in both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains. 

The upcoming three-row SUV is likely to range between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Chances are it will be called ‘Patriot’ in India, considering Mahindra has an ongoing trademark on the name ‘Commander’. 

Tarun
