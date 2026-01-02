Hyundai Venue HX 5 Plus Variant Launched At Rs 10 Lakh, Makes A Few Features More Accessible

Besides the new variant, the Venue HX 4 trim has also been updated with a driver seat height adjustment feature

The Hyundai Venue is one of the latest SUVs amongst the sub-4metre lot. Hyundai has now added a new HX 5 Plus variant in the Venue’s lineup, which sits over the HX 5 trim. Before we talk about what this variant gets, here’s how it is priced:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) HX 5 Petrol MT Rs 9.15 lakh HX 5 Plus Petrol MT (New) Rs 10 lakh HX 6 Petrol MT Rs 10.43 lakh

The HX 5 Plus is priced about Rs 85,000 more than the HX 5 trim and Rs 43,000 less than the one-above-it HX 6 variant. It is worth noting that the new HX 5 Plus variant borrows a few features from the HX 6, hence making them more affordable. Here are the updates:

What Are The Updates?

On the exterior, the Venue HX 5 Plus gets roof rails, rear wiper and washer, as well as the quad beam LED headlights. Inside, it features a rear window sunshade, wireless phone charger, front centre armrest and driver power window with auto up/down from the HX 6 variant. All these features were not available in the HX 5 trim.

Besides, the HX 5 Plus variant carries over the grey cabin theme and fabric upholstery along with all the existing features in the HX 5 variant, like the 10.25-inch infotainment, semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 4-speaker sound system, a single-pane sunroof, and manual AC.

Note: The total variant count of the Venue stands at nine now, namely HX 2, HX 4, HX 5, HX 5 Plus, HX 6, HX 6T, HX 7, HX 8 and HX 10.

This new variant misses out on higher-spec niceties like 12.3-inch dual display, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, reclining rear seats, and auto AC.

Likely to be offered only with monotone colour options. Check out the variant-wise colours here.

On the safety aspect, the HX 5 Plus doesn’t bring any updates. It will continue with the standard safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. It will also get a rear parking camera with sensors.

Equipment like advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), all-wheel disc brakes, and front and side parking sensors are reserved for the top-end variants only. You can find the variant-wise feature distribution in the Venue, here.

Powertrain

The Hyundai Venue gets an overall mix of these specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Unlike the HX 5 trim, which is offered in all three engine options, the carmaker has mentioned that the HX 5 Plus variant will be offered with the NA petrol engine only.

Rivals

The Hyundai Venue slots into a tight segment that also has models like Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, as well as the crossovers Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

If you’re considering purchasing the Hyundai Venue, here’s a comprehensive guide that will help you make an informed decision.