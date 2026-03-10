Hyundai Venue Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; New HX 8 Diesel AT Variant LAUNCHED

Just a day after the 2026 Verna’s debut, Hyundai has announced that its subcompact SUV, the Venue has crossed the 1 Lakh bookings milestone. Launched late last year, the popularity of the SUV has also prompted the carmaker to launch a new HX 8 Diesel AT variant to widen the range and plug a gap in its variant mix. Here are all the details of this new variant:

Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel AT: Price

Positioned a notch below the top-end HX 10 and the lower-spec HX 5 variant, the HX 8 plugs a major gap in the Venue’s Diesel AT guise. Here is the price of this variant:

Variant HX 8 Diesel AT HX 10 Diesel AT Difference Price (ex-showroom) Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 15.51 lakh (-1.81 lakh)

This new variant is a massive Rs 1.81 lakh more affordable (ex-showroom) than the top-end HX 10 Diesel AT variant which gives it a great value-for-money quotient with some of the nicer equipment as well. Here are the updates that the HX 8 gets from the HX 10:

Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel AT: What Are The Changes?

Most of the changes with the HX 8 Diesel AT variant are inside, where it now features dual-tone leatherette seats with ‘VENUE’ lettering. It also borrows other features from the top trim like ventilated front seats, 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, drive modes, paddle shifters, connected car technology and over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities.

It also borrows some safety features from the top variant like all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) and traction control, besides existing features from lower variants like 6 airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, TPMS, hill start assist and rear view camera.

Note: The Diesel AT combination in the Venue can now be had in 3 trims: HX 5, HX 8 (NEW) and HX 10 Equipment such as dual 12.3-inch curved screen setup, ADAS, 360-degree camera and 8-speaker BOSE sound system is still reserved for the HX 10 variant.

Hyundai Venue HX 8: Powertrain

With this update, the HX 8 trim, which was previously available with only a turbo-petrol engine option, now also gets a Diesel AT option. Here are the specifications of both the engines:

Specification 2026 Hyundai Venue HX 8 Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel (NEW) Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual-clutch Transmission (automatic),

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Not available with HX 8: Hyundai also offers a 1.2-litre NA petrol with a 5-speed MT in lower variants, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine can also be had with a 6-speed MT with the HX 2, HX 5 and HX 7 variants. Click here for the full variant-wise powertrain options.

Hyundai Venue: Rivals

The Hyundai Venue competes with rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Fronx, Kia Syros and Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.