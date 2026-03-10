All
    Hyundai Venue Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; New HX 8 Diesel AT Variant LAUNCHED

    This new variant slots in neatly between the HX 5 and HX 10 Diesel AT, offering a value-for-money and feature loaded option without having to shell out for the top-end trim.

    Published On Mar 10, 2026 01:47 PM By Ved

    Hyundai Venue

    Just a day after the 2026 Verna’s debut, Hyundai has announced that its subcompact SUV, the Venue has crossed the 1 Lakh bookings milestone. Launched late last year, the popularity of the SUV has also prompted the carmaker to launch a new HX 8 Diesel AT variant to widen the range and plug a gap in its variant mix. Here are all the details of this new variant:

    Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel AT: Price

    Positioned a notch below the top-end HX 10 and the lower-spec HX 5 variant, the HX 8 plugs a major gap in the Venue’s Diesel AT guise. Here is the price of this variant:

    Variant

    HX 8 Diesel AT

    HX 10 Diesel AT

    Difference

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 13.70 lakh

    Rs 15.51 lakh

    (-1.81 lakh)

    This new variant is a massive Rs 1.81 lakh more affordable (ex-showroom) than the top-end HX 10 Diesel AT variant which gives it a great value-for-money quotient with some of the nicer equipment as well. Here are the updates that the HX 8 gets from the HX 10:

    Hyundai Venue HX 8 Diesel AT: What Are The Changes?

    Most of the changes with the HX 8 Diesel AT variant are inside, where it now features dual-tone leatherette seats with ‘VENUE’ lettering. It also borrows other features from the top trim like ventilated front seats, 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, drive modes, paddle shifters, connected car technology and over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities. 

    Hyundai Venue

    It also borrows some safety features from the top variant like all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) and traction control, besides existing features from lower variants like 6 airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, TPMS, hill start assist and rear view camera.

    Note:

    • The Diesel AT combination in the Venue can now be had in 3 trims: HX 5, HX 8 (NEW) and HX 10

    • Equipment such as dual 12.3-inch curved screen setup, ADAS, 360-degree camera and 8-speaker BOSE sound system is still reserved for the HX 10 variant.

    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue HX 8: Powertrain

    With this update, the HX 8 trim, which was previously available with only a turbo-petrol engine option, now also gets a Diesel AT option. Here are the specifications of both the engines:

    Specification

    2026 Hyundai Venue HX 8

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre Diesel (NEW)

    Power

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual-clutch Transmission (automatic), 

    AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    Hyundai Venue

    Not available with HX 8: 

    Hyundai also offers a 1.2-litre NA petrol with a 5-speed MT in lower variants, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine can also be had with a 6-speed MT with the HX 2, HX 5 and HX 7 variants. Click here for the full variant-wise powertrain options.

    Hyundai Venue: Rivals

    The Hyundai Venue competes with rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Fronx, Kia Syros and Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue

