Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition vs Knight Edition: Compared In Pics

Modified On Sep 18, 2024 01:43 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Venue

Both editions feature blacked-out design elements, but the cabin of the Venue Adventure Edition includes sage green inserts

Venue Adventure vs Venue Knight

Hyundai recently introduced the Adventure edition of the Venue, giving it a bolder look with blacked out styling elements. The Hyundai Venue already has an all-black Knight edition which also boasts black treatment inside and out. Here’s how different the Venue Adventure looks in comparison to the Venue Knight.

Front

Hyundai Venue Adventure edition grille
Venue Knight Front

With the introduction of the Adventure Edition, the Venue now offers a Ranger Khaki exterior shade, while the Knight Edition features an all-black exterior. Both the Adventure and Knight Editions come with an all-black grille, however, the Knight Edition also includes brass inserts on either side of the bumper and a silver skid plate. Both SUVs feature blacked-out 'Hyundai' logos at the front.

Side

Venue Adventure Alloys
Venue Knight Side

Both versions of the Venue here get blacked out alloy wheels, and the red brake callipers enhance the sporty quotient of the SUV. The roof rails on both SUVs are also finished in black, but those on the Venue get brass inserts as well. The Venue Knight edition even gets these inserts on the alloy wheels.

Rear

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition rear
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition rear

At the rear, both get blacked treatment on the bumper along with a black skid plate. The rear bumper of the Venue Knight edition also includes brass inserts, matching those on the front and sides of the SUV.

Interior

Hyundai Venue Adevnture Edition cabin
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition cabin

Both editions of the Venue feature an all-black cabin theme. However, the Adventure Edition adds sage green highlights, while the Knight Edition includes brass inserts on the dashboard. Both versions also come with metallic pedals for a sportier feel.

 Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Dashcam

The feature list on both editions of the Venue include an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and an air purifier. The Adventure Edition of the Venue additionally comes with a dual-camera dashcam. The safety kit on the Venue comprises Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

Hyundai is offering these editions of the Venue with petrol engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

83 PS

120 PS

Torque

114 Nm

172 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

With the turbo-petrol engine, the Adventure edition can only be had with a 7-speed DCT, whereas the Knight edition additionally also gets a 6-speed manual transmission.

Prices & Rivals

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

Rs 10.15 lakh to Rs 13.38 lakh

Rs 10.13 lakh to Rs 13.33 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Hyundai Venue rivals the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite

