The Creta Knight edition is available with both petrol and diesel engine choices, whereas the Venue Knight edition can only be had in petrol

The 2024 Hyundai Creta recently received an all-black Knight edition, featuring blacked out styling elements on the outside along with an all-black cabin theme. The automaker already offers this all-black edition with its subcompact SUV, the Hyundai Venue. Let’s see how the Knight editions of both SUVs compare to each other.

Front

Apart from the all-black exterior shade, the Knight editions of both SUVs feature blacked-out styling elements throughout. Up front, both models have a blacked-out grille and bumper. However, the Venue Knight edition also includes brass inserts on either side of the bumper and a silver skid plate. Both SUVs also get blacked ‘Hyundai’ logos at the front.

The Creta Knight edition, on the other hand, gets an all-black bumper and skid plate. Also, the connected LED DRLs on this all-black edition of the Creta gives it a premium appearance compared to the Venue.

Side

In profile, both SUVs get all-black alloy wheels with red brake callipers, however those on the Venue also get brass inserts. The Creta Knight edition comes with bigger 17-inch wheels, whereas the Venue Knight edition sits on 16-inch alloy wheels. The roof rails on both SUVs are finished in black, but those on the Venue get brass inserts as well.

Rear

At the rear, both the Creta and Venue Knight editions feature connected LED tail lights and black skid plates. The rear bumper of the Venue also includes brass inserts, matching those on the front and sides of the SUV. Additionally, both models have Knight edition badges: the Venue's is located on the left side of the tailgate, while the Creta's is on the right.

Unlike the Venue Knight edition, the Creta Knight edition gets a blacked out logo and branding on the tailgate.

Interior

Inside, the Knight editions of both Creta and Venue feature an all-black dashboard along with black leatherette seat upholstery. The interior of both SUVs here get brass inserts on the dashboard. This all-black edition of both SUVs also get metallic pedals which make for a sportier feel.

In terms of features, the Creta gets dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the driver’s display), dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

The Hyundai Venue Knight edition, on other hand, is loaded with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless charger, auto AC, and a single-pane sunroof. This all-black edition of the Venue additionally comes with a dual camera dashcam. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and level 1 ADAS including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and high-beam assist.

Powertrain Options

Model Hyundai Creta Hyundai Venue Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 116 PS 83 PS 120 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm 114 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

The Creta Knight edition additionally gets the option of a diesel engine, whereas the Venue Knight edition comes with the choice of a turbo-petrol engine only.

Price Range & Rivals

Hyundai Creta Hyundai Venue Rs 14.51 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 10.13 lakh to Rs 13.33 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Even in the top-spec, the Venue Knight edition is Rs 1.18 lakh more affordable than the entry-level Knight edition variant of the Hyundai Creta. The Creta Knight edition can be regarded as an alternative to the Kia Seltos X-Line, whereas the Venue competes with the Dark edition variants of the Tata Nexon.

