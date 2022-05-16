Modified On May 16, 2022 04:41 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hereafter, both the cars can be had only with petrol, turbo-petrol, and CNG options

Only limited stocks of both the Grand i10 Nios and Aura diesel are available.

The Nios diesel was offered in Sportz and Sportz AMT, and Aura in S and SX+ AMT variants.

Both the models had a 75PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

They offered a claimed fuel economy of over 25kmpl.

Now, the most affordable diesel cars include the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Honda Amaze.

Hyundai has discontinued the diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. Dealerships have confirmed that only limited stocks are available as the bookings (online and offline) have been stopped. Low demand and reducing price gap between petrol and diesel should be the reasons for the discontinuation.

The Grand i10 Nios diesel was offered in Sportz and Sportz AMT variants (in the recent times), priced at Rs 7.85 lakh and Rs 8.46 lakh respectively. At the time of the launch, even the second-to-base Magna and top-end Asta were offered with the diesel option.

In case of the Aura sedan, you had the option of S and SX+ AMT diesel variants, priced at Rs 8.06 lakh and Rs 9.51 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom). During the launch, you had two more diesel variants: S AMT and SX (O).

Hyundai offered both the models with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 75PS and 190Nm. Transmission options included 5-speed manual and AMT units. Now, you can choose between three engine options: 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, 69PS 1.2-litre petrol-CNG, and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol.

The Aura and Grand i10 Nios were among the most efficient diesel cars in India, both delivering a claimed mileage of over 25kmpl. The most affordable diesel car in India currently is the Tata Altroz, which is now followed by the Hyundai i20.

The Grand i10 Nios rivals the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Punch, and Renault Triber; and now, none of them get the diesel engine. The Aura’s rivals include the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor, both with petrol and CNG options, and the Honda Amaze, which is the sole diesel offering in this segment.

