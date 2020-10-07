  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai Santro Corporate Edition And CNG Executive Edition Introduced
English | हिंदी

Hyundai Santro Corporate Edition And CNG Executive Edition Introduced

Modified On Oct 07, 2020 06:59 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Santro

  • 811 Views
  • Write a comment

The Corporate Edition can be had in the Magna trim while the Executive Edition is based on the Magna CNG and Sportz CNG trims

  • The Corporate Edition is available with both MT and AMT options.

  • It is pricier by Rs 14,000 over the corresponding Magna variant.

  • Hyundai has priced the Executive Edition at par with the CNG variants.

  • The Santro is priced from Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 6.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

After introducing the Corporate Edition of the Grand i10 Nios in September, Hyundai has now given the same treatment to the second-to-base Magna trim of the Santro. The Corporate Edition is available in both MT- and AMT-equipped variants of the Magna trim. Hyundai has also introduced Executive Editions in the CNG variants: Magna and Sportz. Here’s a look at their respective prices:

Magna

Magna Corporate Edition

Magna CNG

Magna CNG Executive Edition

Sportz CNG

Sportz CNG Executive Edition

Petrol MT

Rs 5.09 lakh

Rs 5.23 lakh

Rs 5.86 lakh

Rs 5.86 lakh

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 5.99 lakh

Petrol AMT

Rs 5.58 lakh

Rs 5.72 lakh

--

--

--

--

The Corporate Edition costs Rs 14,000 more than the corresponding Magna variants, while the Executive Edition is priced at par with the CNG variants of the Santro. For now, our dealer sources have only shared the prices of these special editions. We will update the story once we get more details about the features that are being offered on these two editions.

Related: Save Up To Rs 1 Lakh On These Hyundais In October 2020

Since these are just special editions, they come with the same 1.1-litre petrol engine that develops 69PS and 99Nm. It is coupled with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Executive Edition variants, on the other hand, get the same 1.1-litre petrol engine with the CNG kit that’s available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Their output rating stands at 60PS and 85Nm.

Hyundai has priced the Santro between Rs 4.63 lakh and Rs 6.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Santro competes with the likes of the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio, Datsun GO, and Tata Tiago.

Read More on : Hyundai Santro AMT

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Hyundai Santro

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 32% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
VIEW USED HYUNDAI SANTRO IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?