Hyundai Santro Corporate Edition And CNG Executive Edition Introduced

The Corporate Edition can be had in the Magna trim while the Executive Edition is based on the Magna CNG and Sportz CNG trims

The Corporate Edition is available with both MT and AMT options.

It is pricier by Rs 14,000 over the corresponding Magna variant.

Hyundai has priced the Executive Edition at par with the CNG variants.

The Santro is priced from Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 6.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

After introducing the Corporate Edition of the Grand i10 Nios in September, Hyundai has now given the same treatment to the second-to-base Magna trim of the Santro . The Corporate Edition is available in both MT- and AMT-equipped variants of the Magna trim. Hyundai has also introduced Executive Editions in the CNG variants: Magna and Sportz. Here’s a look at their respective prices:

Magna Magna Corporate Edition Magna CNG Magna CNG Executive Edition Sportz CNG Sportz CNG Executive Edition Petrol MT Rs 5.09 lakh Rs 5.23 lakh Rs 5.86 lakh Rs 5.86 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh Petrol AMT Rs 5.58 lakh Rs 5.72 lakh -- -- -- --

The Corporate Edition costs Rs 14,000 more than the corresponding Magna variants, while the Executive Edition is priced at par with the CNG variants of the Santro. For now, our dealer sources have only shared the prices of these special editions. We will update the story once we get more details about the features that are being offered on these two editions.

Since these are just special editions, they come with the same 1.1-litre petrol engine that develops 69PS and 99Nm. It is coupled with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Executive Edition variants, on the other hand, get the same 1.1-litre petrol engine with the CNG kit that’s available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Their output rating stands at 60PS and 85Nm.

Hyundai has priced the Santro between Rs 4.63 lakh and Rs 6.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Santro competes with the likes of the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio, Datsun GO, and Tata Tiago .

