Save Up To Rs 1 Lakh On These Hyundais In October 2020

Modified On Oct 07, 2020

You can grab a cash discount of up to Rs 70,000 on a Hyundai this month

Maximum savings of up to Rs 1 lakh applicable on MT-equipped variants of the Elantra .

Offers on the Santro vary with variants.

The Aura is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for the first time.

All offers are valid until October 31.

The festive season has already begun in our country, as evident from the multiple offers and benefits being rolled out by various carmakers. Hyundai is one of the carmakers that is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts on select models in October 2020 to maximise sales in the festive season. However, models like the Creta, Venue, facelifted Verna and Tucson, and the Kona Electric continue to be left out from the offers list. Let’s take a look:

Hyundai Santro

Offer Santro Era (Base-spec) Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 45,000

Hyundai sells the Santro between Rs 4.63 lakh and Rs 6.31 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The Grand i10 is priced from Rs 5.91 lakh to Rs 6.01 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

Hyundai retails the Grand i10 Nios in the range of Rs 5.12 lakh to Rs 8.35 lakh.

Hyundai Elite i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 75,000

The base-spec Magna+ variant is not being offered with any benefits.

Hyundai has priced the Elite i20 between Rs 6.56 lakh and Rs 8.32 lakh.

The third-gen Elite i20 is expected to be launched around Diwali this year.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

If you are looking for the Aura CNG, you can grab total benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

The Aura is priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh.

Hyundai Elantra

Offer Amount Petrol Diesel Cash Discount Up to Rs 70,000 -- Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount -- -- Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 30,000

The AT-equipped petrol variants of the Elantra are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, while the exchange bonus remains the same.

Customers looking to buy the diesel variants of the sedan can only avail an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

The Hyundai sedan retails between Rs 17.60 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh.

Note: Hyundai is also offering additional discounts of up to Rs 3,000 to medical professionals. These offers are valid on select models and may vary from state to state.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

