  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsSave Up To Rs 1 Lakh On These Hyundais In October 2020
English | हिंदी

Save Up To Rs 1 Lakh On These Hyundais In October 2020

Modified On Oct 07, 2020 02:57 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Elantra

  • 12416 Views
  • Write a comment

You can grab a cash discount of up to Rs 70,000 on a Hyundai this month

  • Maximum savings of up to Rs 1 lakh applicable on MT-equipped variants of the Elantra.

  • Offers on the Santro vary with variants.

  • The Aura is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for the first time.

  • All offers are valid until October 31.

The festive season has already begun in our country, as evident from the multiple offers and benefits being rolled out by various carmakers. Hyundai is one of the carmakers that is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts on select models in October 2020 to maximise sales in the festive season. However, models like the Creta, Venue, facelifted Verna and Tucson, and the Kona Electric continue to be left out from the offers list. Let’s take a look:

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro

Offer

Santro

Era (Base-spec)

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,000

Up to Rs 45,000

  • Hyundai sells the Santro between Rs 4.63 lakh and Rs 6.31 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai Grand i10

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 40,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 60,000

  • The Grand i10 is priced from Rs 5.91 lakh to Rs 6.01 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 25,000

  • Hyundai retails the Grand i10 Nios in the range of Rs 5.12 lakh to Rs 8.35 lakh.

Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai Elite i20

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 50,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 75,000

  • The base-spec Magna+ variant is not being offered with any benefits.

  • Hyundai has priced the Elite i20 between Rs 6.56 lakh and Rs 8.32 lakh.

  • The third-gen Elite i20 is expected to be launched around Diwali this year.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 30,000

  • If you are looking for the Aura CNG, you can grab total benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

  • The Aura is priced from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh.

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra

Offer

Amount

Petrol

Diesel

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 70,000

--

Exchange Bonus

Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000

Corporate Discount

--

--

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 1 lakh

Up to Rs 30,000

  • The AT-equipped petrol variants of the Elantra are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, while the exchange bonus remains the same.

  • Customers looking to buy the diesel variants of the sedan can only avail an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

  • The Hyundai sedan retails between Rs 17.60 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh.

Note: Hyundai is also offering additional discounts of up to Rs 3,000 to medical professionals. These offers are valid on select models and may vary from state to state.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Elantra diesel

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Hyundai Elantra

Read Full News
  • Hyundai Santro
  • Hyundai Grand i10
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • Hyundai Elite i20
  • Hyundai Aura
  • Hyundai Elantra
Big Saving !!
Save upto 25% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
VIEW USED HYUNDAI ELANTRA IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?