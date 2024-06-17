Modified On Jun 17, 2024 07:21 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

While there are 10 models on this list, it’s only the Grand i10 Nios and Aura here that get an additional offer in the form of a corporate discount of Rs 3,000

The Kona Electric gets the maximum discount of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The Hyundai i20 gets a discount of up to Rs 45,000.

The Exter just gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

There is a Rs 2 lakh discount on the 2023 Tucson.

These offers are only valid till June 30, 2024.

Hyundai has released a list of all the vehicles that are available with multiple discounts in June 2024. While the majority of the models make it to the list, the i20 N Line, Creta, and Ioniq 5 are not included. If you intend to purchase a Hyundai vehicle in June 2024, take a look at how much you can save. All of the offers listed here are valid until the end of this month.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The discounts mentioned above are for the CNG variants.

Manual and AMT petrol engine variants receive lower cash discounts of Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits as mentioned in the above table.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The above offers are for the manual variants of the premium hatchback.

The CVT variants get a lower Rs 20,000 cash discount.

The exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is the same for the manual and CVT variants. Hyundai is not offering the i20 with any corporate discount.

The Hyundai i20 costs between Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

The offers in the table are for CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura.

Other variants have a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The exchange and corporate bonuses are the same for all variants: Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Prices for the Hyundai Aura range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000

The aforementioned cash discount is available on all variants, save for the lower-spec EX and EX (O) of the Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai’s micro SUV is priced from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The aforementioned discounts apply to the Hyundai Venue with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a manual transmission.

If you want the turbo engine of the SUV but with the DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) variant, the cash discount comes down by Rs 5,000, while the exchange bonus remains unchanged.

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual gearbox gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

There are no discounts on the diesel variants of the Hyundai sub-4m SUV.

Prices of the Venue range from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue N Line

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 40,000

All the variants of the Hyundai Venue N Line get total benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

The offer includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

There is no corporate discount on offer.

It is priced from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Verna

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 35,000

All variants of the Hyundai Verna are carrying total discounts of up to Rs 35,000.

This discount includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

However, Hyundai is not offering any corporate discounts with the Verna.

Prices of the Verna start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 17.42 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

These prices are for both the petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Alcazar.

The 3-row Hyundai SUV costs between Rs 16.78 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Tucson

Offer Amount Old Tucson New Tucson Cash Discount Up to Rs 2 lakh Up to Rs 50,000

These discounts are for the diesel variants of the 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Tucson.

The petrol variants of the 2023 model and 2024 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Prices of the Hyundai Tucson range from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 3 lakh

The Hyundai Kona electric comes with a 39.2 kWh battery pack, which is paired with an electric motor that churns out 136 PS and 395 Nm.

It gets a single Premium variant that retails for Rs 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : Grand i10 Nios AMT