Honda Elevate EV Launch Cancelled: Check What’s Coming Instead!

The Honda 0 Alpha will be an Elevate-sized electric SUV that will be made-in-India, while the 0 SUV will be a premium electric SUV that will be brought as a full import

Plans for launching the Honda Elevate EV have now been cancelled.

The Honda 0 Alpha compact electric SUV will be launched instead in early 2027.

The 0 Alpha will be a made-in-India model and will be exported to global markets too.

The Honda 0 SUV will be a premium eSUV brought in as a CBU, expected by mid 2027.

Both the EVs will be based on a dedicated EV platform and equipped with a front-wheel drive configuration.

The production designs are expected to be mostly similar to the concept showcased.

Back in June 2023, we had reported that Honda Cars India will be introducing an electric version of the Elevate. But that plans have now been cancelled and what is in store for us is really exciting. Honda Cars has kicked off the Japan Mobility Show 2025 (aka Tokyo Motor Show), unveiling its new 0 (Zero) Series of EV concepts.

This includes three models: the Honda 0 SUV, the Honda 0 Saloon, and the Honda 0 Alpha. For India, the big story is that the Honda 0 Alpha will be launched in early 2027 as the brand’s first all-electric vehicle, expected to be followed by the 0 SUV.

The Honda 0 Alpha will be an Elevate-sized compact electric SUV that will be made in India and will be exported to global markets. Meanwhile, the Honda 0 SUV is expected to be a premium electric SUV that will be brought in as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) by mid-2027.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Honda EVs:

More About The Honda 0 Alpha

The Honda 0 Alpha SUV concept looks futuristic to say the least. It features a gloss-black blanked-off grille panel over which there is a full-width LED light bar in the fascia. At the centre, there’s an illuminated Honda logo. Keen-eyed viewers can also notice the dual-pod LED headlights that are neatly integrated within the black panel. The bumper features a layered design with gloss black and body coloured panels, characterised by a wide lower grille section and vertically stacked air intakes on both sides.

From the side, the Zero Alpha concept has a unique silhouette, the highlight being the chunky C-pillar without any quarter glass or detailing. The roofline flows gently toward the rear, and the blacked-out pillars create a floating roof effect. The front doors has flush-type door handles while the rear-door handles are integrated near the C-pillar. It gets a five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheel that has a stylish design. There’s a contrasting gloss black body cladding that runs from the front to the rear wheel arches that gives it a rugged look.

It’s all unique at the rear as well. The 0 Alpha concept features a vertical tailgate with a wide, gloss-black surface. The LED taillight creates a U-shaped motif outlining the rear windshield. The Honda lettering is broadly positioned near the bottom of the glass panel, while the rear bumper has angular contours with black and blue contrasting sections.

While nothing is revealed about the powertrain plans yet, the Honda 0 Alpha will sit on a dedicated EV platform and will be equipped with a front-wheel drive setup. It will slot in the compact electric SUV segment with a near-similar production-design to its concept. It will take on the likes of VinFast VF6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

More About The Honda 0 SUV

The Honda 0 (Zero) SUV, on the other hand, will be a premium SUV going up against big names like the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6.

The Honda 0 looks a beefed-up version of the 0 Alpha itself. It is a lot similar in design except for small tweaks to give itself an unique identity. The face looks just as curvy with a futuristic blanked off gloss black panel in its nose. It has five rows of pixel-type LED DRL clusters, below which are the dual-pod LED headlamps stacked horizontally within the panel. The Honda logo is illuminated in the centre and you get a minimalistic bumper design with contrasting gloss black accents.

The side profile of the Honda 0 SUV concept definitely looks unique and unlike any other car. The windows are relatively narrow, with a distinct upward kink at the C-pillar that leads into the rear section. Once again, like the smaller Honda Zero, you get a chunky C-pillar, whose monotony is broken by a small quarter glass.

The black body cladding is thick, especially over the squared-off wheel arches that house a set of five-spoke alloy wheels. Lastly, it sports modern flush-type door handles.

At the rear, the 0 SUV concept features a similar vertical tailgate design as the 0 Alpha. The LED taillights are also the same. The rear bumper is finished in body colour with contrasting black inserts.

We also got a sneek peak into the cabin design of the Honda 0 concept which looks minimal and plush. It has a white cabin theme with a contrasting black dashboard. The dashboard has little to no physical controls and is dominated by a massive three-screen setup. You’ll notice a yoke steering complementing its overall unique design philosophy. A thin ambient lighting strip could be seen flowing across the dashboard and door panels. The centre console integrates the front centre armrest along with storage spaces.

Nothing revealed on the powertrain side yet, but the 0 SUV will also be equipped with a front wheel drivetrain and a dedicated EV platform.Notably, both the 0 (Zero) SUV and 0 Alpha will run on Honda’s ASIMO OS. The 0 SUV will also feature a level-3 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), meaning the latter will have almost self-driving capabilities.

Expected Price & Launch

Upon launch, the Honda 0 Alpha SUV is expected to be priced at around Rs 20 lakh while the more premium 0 SUV will be priced from around Rs 60 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, pan-India). As already mentioned, both the Honda eSUVs under the 0 (Zero) nameplate will be launched in 2027 with the 0 Alpha coming in early followed by the 0.

Let us know your thoughts on the two Honda 0 SUV concepts and follow CarDekho for more updates on the Japan Mobility Show 2025.