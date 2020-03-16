Honda City 2020 Unveil Event Cancelled

Modified On Mar 16, 2020 12:51 PM By Saransh for Honda City 2020

The decision has been taken due to the outbreak of coronavirus

The reveal is now expected in the coming days. Launch should happen in April as earlier expected.

The fifth-gen City will be powered by a set of 1.5-litre BS6 petrol and diesel engines.

A 6-speed MT and a CVT is expected to be on offer with both the engine options.

Will be offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX.

Prices are expected to range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

It will rekindle its rivalry with the facelifted Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, VW Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris.

Before the launch of the fifth-gen City in April 2020 (expected), Honda was to showcase the new sedan at an event in Goa on 16 March. However, the Japanese carmaker has decided to pull the plug on the event. This precautionary decision has been taken due to the pandemic coronavirus, which has become a matter of concern globally over the past few weeks. While the event has been cancelled, Honda is yet to confirm a new date for the unveiling. That said, we expect it to be an online-only affair in the coming days.

Although Honda has not yet revealed anything about the City 2020, we have a fair idea of what to expect based on what we know from multiple sources. So, without further ado, let’s take a look.

The Honda City 2020 will be offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX. It is one less than the outgoing model as the new City will not offer the former base-spec SV variant.

Like the outgoing model, the new City will also be offered with a set of 1.5-litre BS6 petrol and diesel engines. However, here the petrol engine makes 121PS, 2PS more than the outgoing car. While torque figures remain unknown, the outgoing City makes 145Nm. This engine will continue to come with a manual as well as a CVT. That said, where the outgoing City gets 5-speed MT, the 2020 City is likely to come with a 6-speed unit.

Although details of the City diesel continue to remain under wraps, it is expected to be similar to the outgoing model. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 100PS and 200Nm, coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission. With the new City, Honda is expected to offer the optional CVT with the diesel engine as well.

The new City will also be bigger. It measures 4569mm x 1748mm x 1489mm (LxWxH), which makes it 129mm longer, 53mm wider, but 6mm lower than the outgoing model. The wheelbase, however, has remained unchanged at 2600mm.

Along with features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, LED headlamps, sunroof, and touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the new City is also expected to offer ventilated seats, digital instrument cluster, and connect tech.

Prices of the 2020 City are expected to range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of the upcoming facelifted Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, and Toyota Yaris.

