Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed; Bookings Open Ahead Of March Launch

Modified On Mar 12, 2020 04:29 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna 2020

Bookings can be made both online and at Hyundai dealerships for a token amount of Rs 25,000

The sedan will be offered with three BS6 engines.

Gets a completely redesigned front fascia, new alloy wheel design, and LED headlamps and tail lamps.

It will get features such as wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

It will feature the BlueLink connected car tech with over 45 connected features.

The facelifted Verna will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City .

Hyundai recently teased the facelifted Verna and revealed the powertrain options that will be on offer. Now, it has revealed the facelifted sedan in its entirety and has opened pre-launch bookings for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The sedan will come with three BS6-compliant engines: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm), and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor from the Venue (120PS/172Nm). Hyundai will be offering the 1.5-litre engines with a 6-speed manual as standard. While the naturally aspirated petrol unit will also be offered with a CVT, the diesel engine will get the option of an automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbocharged motor, however, will only get a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

In terms of changes on the facelift, the Verna’s front fascia has been completely redesigned. The first thing that catches your eye is the bigger and broader front grille with a blacked-out honeycomb pattern in lieu of the chrome slats. Also, it now sports a triangular fog lamp housing with neatly placed projector fog lamps. Hyundai will also be offering LED headlamps on the facelifted Verna. When viewed from the side, the only noticeable change is the new machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheel design. At the rear, the facelifted Verna gets LED tail lamps and chrome garnish for the redesigned rear bumper.

Even though Hyundai is yet to reveal the interior of the Verna, we expect it to be a feature-loaded offering. The carmaker will offer the sedan with its latest BlueLink connected car tech, with over 45 connected features, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof. It will also come with hands-free boot opening, a rear USB charger, and an Arkamys sound system.

The facelifted Verna is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. It will continue to fight it out with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , 2020 Honda City, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris, and Volkswagen Vento .

Read More on : Verna on road price