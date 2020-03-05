BS6 VW Polo & Vento Launched; Available With A Petrol Engine Only

Modified On Mar 05, 2020 08:01 AM By Saransh for Volkswagen Polo

Both the cars are powered by a 1.0-litre BS6 petrol engine

Lower variants of the Polo get a 1.0-litre MPI unit making 76PS/95Nm.

Top-spec Highline+ and Polo GT gets a 1.0-litre TSI unit producing 110PS/175Nm.

Vento also gets the 1.0-litre TSI engine with an identical power output.

There are two transmission options on offer: a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

7-Speed DSG discontinued.

Prices of the Polo ranges from Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh, Vento from 8.86 lakh-13.29 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Jumping on the BS6 bandwagon, Volkswagen has launched the updated versions of the Polo and Vento. Both the cars are now available with the petrol engine only as the 1.5-litre diesel engine offered earlier has been shown the door for the BS6 era.

The Polo is powered by the same 1.0-litre engine as before, albeit in a BS6 avatar. It continues to make 76PS and 95Nm. The hatchback also gets a more powerful 1.0-litre TSI unit producing 110PS and 175Nm but limited to the Highline+ and GT variants only. This engine is the replacement for the 1.2-litre TSI offered earlier with the Vento and Polo GT TSI.

While the 1.0-litre MPI unit is offered with a 6-speed MT only, the 1.0-litre TSI can be had with an optional 6-speed AT as well. It replaces the 7-speed DSG unit which was offered with the older Polo GT. For the first time, VW has offered the GT with a manual transmission. Also, automatic has been introduced for the first time with the standard Polo.

Similarly, the Vento also comes with a 1.0-litre TSI unit producing an identical 110PS and 175Nm. This unit replaces the 1.6-litre MPI (105PS/153Nm) and 1.2-litre TSI (105PS/175Nm) units offered earlier on the Vento. Like in the Polo GT, the Vento can also be had with a 6-speed MT as well as a 6-speed automatic transmission. Earlier, the Vento was offered with a 5-speed MT (1.6-litre) and a 7-speed DSG (1.2-litre turbo).

The features list for both the cars has remained unchanged except for the addition of heat insulating glasses. Features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, auto AC, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, auto dimming IRVM, height adjustable driver’s seat and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Here are the prices:

Product Price (ex-showroom) Trim Volkswagen Polo 1.0l MPI 6 MT INR 5.82 – 7.80 Lakh Trendline, Comfortline & Highline+ Volkswagen Polo 1.0l TSI 6 MT & 6 AT INR 8.02 – 9.59 Lakh Highline+ & GT Volkswagen Vento 1.0L TSI 6 MT INR 8.86 – 11.99 Lakh Trendline, Comfortline, Highline & Highline+ Volkswagen Vento 1.0L TSI 6 AT INR 12.09 – 13.29 Lakh Highline & Highline+

For comparison, the BS4 Polo was priced from Rs 5.82 lakh to 9.59 lakh whereas the Vento was priced from Rs 8.76 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh (all ex-showroom India).

