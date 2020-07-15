Modified On Jul 15, 2020 05:03 PM By Dhruv.A for Honda City

Despite the new City’s arrival, you’ll still be able to buy the fourth-generation model

Honda has launched the fifth-gen City with prices ranging between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX. The old petrol-only City will remain on sale alongside the new-gen model and it currently gets discounts and savings on all variants. Take a glance at the retail prices of both generations of the Honda City below to see the price differences.

Variant Fourth-gen City Fifth-gen City Difference SV MT Rs 9.91 lakh NA V MT Rs 10.66 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 24,000 (New City Expensive) VX MT Rs 11.82 lakh Rs 12.26 lakh Rs 44,000 (New City Expensive) V CVT Rs 12.01 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 19,000 (New City Expensive) ZX MT Rs 13.01 lakh Rs 13.15 lakh Rs 14,000 (New City Expensive) VX CVT Rs 13.12 lakh Rs 13.56 lakh Rs 44,000 (New City Expensive) ZX CVT Rs 14.31 lakh Rs 14.45 lakh Rs 14,000 (New City Expensive)

Diesel Variant Prices V Rs 12.40 lakh VX Rs 13.76 lakh ZX Rs 14.65 lakh

Note: All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The new Honda City is equipped with a decent bunch of features, including LEDs for the automatic headlamps, daytime running lamps and tail lamps; along with 16-inch machine-finished alloy wheels and a sunroof.

Inside, you get a black and beige interior; leatherette upholstery; 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Weblink; engine start/stop button; automatic climate control and integrated controls for the steering wheel which gets a tilt and telescopic adjust. Additionally, there’s Alexa voice command functionality paired with Honda’s connected tech, allowing remote engine start/stop and AC control.

Safety features on offer include six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and parking camera, a blindspot monitoring camera, vehicle stability control and hill assist. For variant-wise features breakup, click here.

Powering the Honda City is a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit develops 121PS/145Nm while the diesel engine belts out 100PS/200Nm. Both are paired to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard but petrol buyers can also avail a 7-step CVT replete with sporty paddle shifters. The new City gets a 3 year/unlimited km warranty as standard.

It rekindles its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Hyundai Verna and the Toyota Yaris. We’ll be bringing the Honda City’s shootout with its rivals soon but till then here’s a standalone first drive review to keep you busy.

