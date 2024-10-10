Here’s The Detailed Image Gallery For The Tata Nexon Creative CNG Variant

Published On Oct 10, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

This mid-spec Creative variant of the Nexon CNG comes with features like a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and a rear parking camera

The Tata Nexon’s powertrain lineup was expanded recently with the introduction of CNG powertrain. Tata is offering the Nexon CNG in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. The units of the Nexon CNG have also arrived at dealerships, and here’s how its mid-spec Creative variant, priced at Rs 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), looks in 10 real-life pictures.

Front

There are no notable changes in the mid-spec Creative variant of the Nexon CNG compared to its regular petrol version. It features LED headlights along with LED DRLs that include sequential turn indicators, as well as a white skid plate on the bumper. However, it still lacks fog lamps, which are available on the top-spec Fearless variant of the Nexon CNG.

Side

In profile, the Nexon CNG Creative gets blacked out ORVMs (outside rear view mirror). It also gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which are identical to those offered with the top-spec Fearless variant of the Nexon CNG. On the roof, you also get silver finished roof rails which enhances which makes it look aesthetically better.

Rear

At the rear, this mid-spec variant of the CNG SUV gets connected LED tail lights along with sequential turn indicators. Further enhancing its design is the white skid plate integrated into the bumper.

Boot

Like other CNG Tata cars, the Nexon CNG features dual-cylinder technology, with twin cylinders placed below the boot floor, replacing the spare wheel. This arrangement allows for a usable boot space of 321 litres, which is quite good for a CNG vehicle. The spare wheel has been relocated underneath the floor.

Interior

Inside, the Creative variant of the Nexon CNG features a dual-tone black and white dashboard along with a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. Unlike the top-spec variant, this particular variant gets an all-black fabric seat upholstery.

In terms of features, it gets a 7-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, a 6-speaker sound system, and push button engine start/stop. The passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a rear view camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Details

The Tata Nexon CNG is India’s first turbo-charged CNG vehicle. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG engine Power 100 PS Torque 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

Price Range & Rivals

Prices for the Tata Nexon CNG range from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Maruti Brezza CNG, and can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Maruti Grand Vitara CNG and Toyota Hyryder CNG.

