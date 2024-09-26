Tata Nexon CNG vs Tata Punch CNG: Specifications Compared
The Tata Nexon CNG not just offers more features over the Punch CNG, but it also uses a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine
The Tata Nexon’s powertrain lineup has just expanded with the addition of CNG and this SUV is positioned above the Tata Punch CNG. While the Nexon CNG is larger than the Punch CNG, both models overlap each other in terms of price. Let’s take a look at how the recently launched CNG version of the Nexon compares to the Punch CNG in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Models
|
Tata Nexon CNG
|
Tata Punch CNG
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3827 mm
|
+ 168 mm
|
Width
|
1804 mm
|
1742 mm
|
+ 62 mm
|
Height
|
1620 mm
|
1615 mm
|
+ 5 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2498 mm
|
2445 mm
|
+ 53 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
208 mm
|
187 mm
|
+ 21 mm
|
Boot Space
|
321 litres
|
210 litres
|
+ 111 litres
-
The Nexon CNG being a subcompact SUV is bigger than the Punch CNG in all measurements.
-
Tata’s subcompact CNG SUV also offers a higher ground clearance of 208 mm, which is 21 mm more than the Punch CNG.
-
While both cars utilise dual-cylinder technology to maintain usable boot space even with CNG, the Nexon CNG still offers a larger boot than the Punch CNG.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Tata Nexon CNG
|
Tata Punch CNG
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbocharged CNG-petrol engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated CNG-petrol engine
|
Power
|
100 PS
|
73.5 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
103 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
-
The Nexon CNG uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which also makes it the first turbocharged CNG car in India.
-
Compared to the Punch CNG, the Nexon CNG generates 26.5 PS more power and produces 67 Nm more torque.
-
The Punch CNG comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas the Nexon CNG uses a 6-speed unit.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Tata Nexon CNG
|
Tata Punch CNG
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
The Nexon CNG looks and feels more premium than the Punch CNG, thanks to Tata’s new design language. It features an all-LED lighting setup, sequential turn indicators, welcome and goodbye animations for the DRLs and LED taillights, as well as larger 16-inch alloy wheels.
-
From the inside, both CNG cars feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the Nexon CNG offers a better sound system.
-
Over the Punch CNG, the Nexon CNG also gets a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. The Punch CNG however also gets a sunroof, but that is a single-pane unit.
-
In terms of safety, the Nexon CNG gets 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.
-
The safety kit on the Punch CNG only includes dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.
Price
|
Tata Nexon CNG
|
Tata Punch CNG
|
Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh
|
Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The higher variants of the Punch CNG overlap some of the lower variants of the Nexon CNG. The Punch CNG in the top-spec undercuts the top-spec variant of the Nexon CNG by Rs 4.70 lakh.
Verdict
From the comparison above, it is evident that the Tata Nexon CNG is not only a larger SUV, but it is also a more feature-loaded option, which offers extra boot space and a more powerful CNG powertrain as well. On the other hand, while the Punch CNG lacks the premium feel, it includes all the necessary features one needs for day-to-day use.
If you are looking for a more spacious, feature loaded, and powerful CNG option, you should pick the Nexon CNG, but keep in mind the top-spec the price difference is around Rs 5 lakh. However, if you can compromise on some premium features, and live with a less powerful CNG powertrain, you can save your money by opting for Punch CNG.
Which CNG car would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments.
