Tata Nexon CNG vs Tata Punch CNG: Specifications Compared

The Tata Nexon CNG not just offers more features over the Punch CNG, but it also uses a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine

The Tata Nexon’s powertrain lineup has just expanded with the addition of CNG and this SUV is positioned above the Tata Punch CNG. While the Nexon CNG is larger than the Punch CNG, both models overlap each other in terms of price. Let’s take a look at how the recently launched CNG version of the Nexon compares to the Punch CNG in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Models Tata Nexon CNG Tata Punch CNG Difference Length 3995 mm 3827 mm + 168 mm Width 1804 mm 1742 mm + 62 mm Height 1620 mm 1615 mm + 5 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2445 mm + 53 mm Ground Clearance 208 mm 187 mm + 21 mm Boot Space 321 litres 210 litres + 111 litres

The Nexon CNG being a subcompact SUV is bigger than the Punch CNG in all measurements.

Tata’s subcompact CNG SUV also offers a higher ground clearance of 208 mm, which is 21 mm more than the Punch CNG.

While both cars utilise dual-cylinder technology to maintain usable boot space even with CNG, the Nexon CNG still offers a larger boot than the Punch CNG.

Powertrain

Specifications Tata Nexon CNG Tata Punch CNG Engine 1.2-litre turbocharged CNG-petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated CNG-petrol engine Power 100 PS 73.5 PS Torque 170 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

The Nexon CNG uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which also makes it the first turbocharged CNG car in India.

Compared to the Punch CNG, the Nexon CNG generates 26.5 PS more power and produces 67 Nm more torque.

The Punch CNG comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas the Nexon CNG uses a 6-speed unit.

Feature Highlights

Features Tata Nexon CNG Tata Punch CNG Exterior Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Sequential turn indicators

Welcome and goodbye animations with LED DRLs and tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

LED fog lamps with cornering function

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front fog lamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Interior Dual-tone dashboard (depending on variant chosen)

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Front armrest with storage Dual-tone dashboard

Black fabric seat upholstery

Armrest for front seats Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Height adjustable front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 split fold rear seats

Push button engine start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto up/down driver’s power window

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs Semi-digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Single-pane sunroof

Cruise control

Push button engine start/stop

Auto-down driver power window

Day/Night IRVM

Electrically adjustable ORVMs Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker JBL sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rain sensing wipers

Rear defoggers

ISOFIX child seats anchorages Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain sensing wipers

ISOFIX child seats anchorages

The Nexon CNG looks and feels more premium than the Punch CNG, thanks to Tata’s new design language. It features an all-LED lighting setup, sequential turn indicators, welcome and goodbye animations for the DRLs and LED taillights, as well as larger 16-inch alloy wheels.

From the inside, both CNG cars feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the Nexon CNG offers a better sound system.

Over the Punch CNG, the Nexon CNG also gets a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. The Punch CNG however also gets a sunroof, but that is a single-pane unit.

In terms of safety, the Nexon CNG gets 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

The safety kit on the Punch CNG only includes dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Price

Tata Nexon CNG Tata Punch CNG Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The higher variants of the Punch CNG overlap some of the lower variants of the Nexon CNG. The Punch CNG in the top-spec undercuts the top-spec variant of the Nexon CNG by Rs 4.70 lakh.

Verdict

From the comparison above, it is evident that the Tata Nexon CNG is not only a larger SUV, but it is also a more feature-loaded option, which offers extra boot space and a more powerful CNG powertrain as well. On the other hand, while the Punch CNG lacks the premium feel, it includes all the necessary features one needs for day-to-day use.

If you are looking for a more spacious, feature loaded, and powerful CNG option, you should pick the Nexon CNG, but keep in mind the top-spec the price difference is around Rs 5 lakh. However, if you can compromise on some premium features, and live with a less powerful CNG powertrain, you can save your money by opting for Punch CNG.

Which CNG car would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments.

