Tata Nexon CNG vs Tata Punch CNG: Specifications Compared

The Tata Nexon CNG not just offers more features over the Punch CNG, but it also uses a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine 

The Tata Nexon’s powertrain lineup has just expanded with the addition of CNG and this SUV is positioned above the Tata Punch CNG. While the Nexon CNG is larger than the Punch CNG, both models overlap each other in terms of price. Let’s take a look at how the recently launched CNG version of the Nexon compares to the Punch CNG in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Models

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Punch CNG

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3827 mm

+ 168 mm

Width

1804 mm

1742 mm

+ 62 mm

Height

1620 mm

1615 mm

+ 5 mm

Wheelbase

2498 mm

2445 mm

+ 53 mm

Ground Clearance

208 mm

187 mm

+ 21 mm

Boot Space

321 litres

210 litres

+ 111 litres

  • The Nexon CNG being a subcompact SUV is bigger than the Punch CNG in all measurements.

  • Tata’s subcompact CNG SUV also offers a higher ground clearance of 208 mm, which is 21 mm more than the Punch CNG.

Tata Nexon CNG

  • While both cars utilise dual-cylinder technology to maintain usable boot space even with CNG, the Nexon CNG still offers a larger boot than the Punch CNG.

Powertrain

Specifications

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Punch CNG

Engine

1.2-litre turbocharged CNG-petrol engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated CNG-petrol engine

Power

100 PS

73.5 PS

Torque

170 Nm

103 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

5-speed MT

  • The Nexon CNG uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which also makes it the first turbocharged CNG car in India.

  • Compared to the Punch CNG, the Nexon CNG generates 26.5 PS more power and produces 67 Nm more torque.

2024 Tata Punch

  • The Punch CNG comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas the Nexon CNG uses a 6-speed unit.

Feature Highlights

Features

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Punch CNG

Exterior

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Welcome and goodbye animations with LED DRLs and tail lights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front fog lamps

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone dashboard (depending on variant chosen)

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

  • Armrest for front seats

Comfort and Convenience

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Height adjustable front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 split fold rear seats

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto up/down driver’s power window

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Auto-down driver power window

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker JBL sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • 360-degree camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear defoggers

  • ISOFIX child seats anchorages

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • ISOFIX child seats anchorages

2024 Tata Punch dashboard

  • The Nexon CNG looks and feels more premium than the Punch CNG, thanks to Tata’s new design language. It features an all-LED lighting setup, sequential turn indicators, welcome and goodbye animations for the DRLs and LED taillights, as well as larger 16-inch alloy wheels.

  • From the inside, both CNG cars feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the Nexon CNG offers a better sound system.

Tata Nexon 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

  • Over the Punch CNG, the Nexon CNG also gets a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. The Punch CNG however also gets a sunroof, but that is a single-pane unit.

  • In terms of safety, the Nexon CNG gets 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. 

  • The safety kit on the Punch CNG only includes dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Price

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Punch CNG

Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh

Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The higher variants of the Punch CNG overlap some of the lower variants of the Nexon CNG. The Punch CNG in the top-spec undercuts the top-spec variant of the Nexon CNG by Rs 4.70 lakh.

Verdict

From the comparison above, it is evident that the Tata Nexon CNG is not only a larger SUV, but it is also a more feature-loaded option, which offers extra boot space and a more powerful CNG powertrain as well. On the other hand, while the Punch CNG lacks the premium feel, it includes all the necessary features one needs for day-to-day use.

If you are looking for a more spacious, feature loaded, and powerful CNG option, you should pick the Nexon CNG, but keep in mind the top-spec the price difference is around Rs 5 lakh. However, if you can compromise on some premium features, and live with a less powerful CNG powertrain, you can save your money by opting for Punch CNG.

Which CNG car would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments.

