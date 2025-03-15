Top 8 CNG Cars Available In Higher-end Variants And Are Loaded With Features

Carmakers are now offering the CNG powertrain in higher-end variants to attract more private car buyers

CNG as an alternative fuel option has been around for a while now. Back in the day, the CNG option, known for its lower running costs, was always limited to the lower-end variants of the vehicle. But as it is becoming popular day by day, manufacturers have now started offering CNG with higher-end variants to lure private buyers.

If you are in the market for a CNG car that comes with a long list of features, here is a list of 8 CNG cars that are offered with the higher-end variants of a vehicle:

Maruti Swift

Price: Rs 9.20 lakh

Variant: ZXI (one-below-top)

The new generation Maruti Swift offers the CNG option in the one below-top ZXi variant. This variant offers you all the features you need on a daily basis, such as a 7-inch touchscreen system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear vents, powered ORVMs, and keyless entry with push-button start. Even safety isn’t a compromise, as this variant gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

The 1.2-litre engine of the Swift delivers 69.75 PS and 101.8 Nm when driven in CNG mode and is paired with a 5-speed MT. It delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg.

Tata Tigor

Price: Rs 9.50 lakh

Variant: XZ Plus Lux (top-end)

The Tata Tigor is one of the first offerings in the Indian market that featured a CNG powertrain with an automated manual transmission (AMT). It is also one of the cars in the market where you can have this frugal fuel option in a fully loaded top-end variant.

This means you can have the CNG version with all the bells and whistles such as a LED headlights, 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, auto AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, and an 8-speaker system (4 speakers and 4 tweeters).

The safety suite onboard the Tigor features 2 airbags, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Tigor CNG is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine which produces 75.5 PS and 96.5 Nm. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Dzire

Price: Rs 9.89 lakh

Variant: ZXI (one-below-top)

The new generation Maruti Dzire gets the CNG powertrain in two variants: mid-spec VXI and one-below-top ZXI. Once again, like the Swift, opting for the top CNG variant gets you all the features you would need such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, 6-speaker sound system, auto-AC with rear vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and powered ORVMs.

Even passenger safety has been taken care of with 6 airbags (as standard), hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The 1.2-litre engine powered by CNG produces 69.75 PS and 101.8 Nm and is paired with a 5-speed MT. The Dzire comes with an economy of 33.73 km/kg, making it the most fuel-efficient car on this list.

Tata Punch

Price: Rs 10 lakh

Variant: Accomplished Plus Sunroof (two-below-top)

The Tata Punch’s CNG powertrain is available in the two-below-top Accomplished Plus Sunroof variant. In fact, the Tata Punch is the most affordable offering in this list to come with a sunroof.

But that's not the only thing that the micro SUV has to offer. Other top features onboard this variant include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, 6-speaker sound system, auto AC with rear vents as well as auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

In terms of safety, it gets 2 airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and reverse parking camera.

Powering the Punch is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 73.5 PS and 103 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz

Price: Rs 11 lakh

Variant: XZ Plus OS (top-end)

The Tata Altroz gets the CNG powertrain in its fully loaded XZ Plus OS variant. This means the CNG comes with all the bells and whistles the Altroz offers such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a voice-activated single-pane sunroof, cruise control, a 7-inch digital driver display, a wireless phone charger, and an air purifier.

To ensure passenger safety, the Altroz comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors, a blind spot monitor, rain sensing wipers, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Tata Altroz is propelled by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that has an output of 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Brezza

Price: Rs 12.21 lakh

Variant: ZXI (one-below-top)

The third Maruti car on this list, rhe Brezza CNG, is available in three variants: LXI, VXI and ZXI. While the CNG option isn’t offered in the top variant, the Brezza ZXI still comes with features that makes it a viable choice amongst its competitors.

For starters, it comes with all essentials such as a 7-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker sound system, auto AC with rear vents, and cruise control.

Maruti ensures passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, reverse parking sensors, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear defogger.

The Brezza CNG features a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that puts out 87.8 PS and 121.5 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg.

Tata Nexon

Price: Rs 12.30 lakh

Variant: Fearless Plus PS (top-end)

The Tata Nexon is the most feature-loaded CNG car on this list. Another highlight is that it’s the first car that gets a CNG option with a turbo-petrol engine.

It’s offered in the top Fearless Plus PS variant meaning you get a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof (the only one in this list), a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, and a wireless phone charger. It is also the only car on this list to offer ventilated front seats

The Nexon scored a full 5 star in Global NCAP as well as Bharat NCAP. It was helped in achieving this feat by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, and ISOFIX child seat anchors, along with a strong structure. The Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, which when driven in CNG mode produces 100 PS and 170 Nm. It is offered only with a 6-speed MT.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Price: Rs 15.21 lakh

Variant: Zeta (one-below-top)

Last but not the least, the Maruti Grand Vitara comes with a CNG powertrain in its one below-top variant – Zeta. While it gets fewer features than the Nexon at a higher price point, it must be noted the Grand Vitara is a much larger and spacious.

Once again, it comes with all the essentials such as a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, keyless entry with push button start auto-AC with rear vents, and an air filter. The safety suite on this variant includes 6 airbags, a reverse parking camera, an electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Grand Vitara comes with a 1.5-litre engine, which in CNG mode, delivers 87.83 PS and 121.5 Nm.

These are the cars that get a CNG option with their higher-end variants. Do you think more carmakers should offer CNG with their top variants? Let us know in the comments