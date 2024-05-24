English | हिंदी

Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get A Compact Sedan Home This May

Modified On May 24, 2024 06:51 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is experiencing the longest wait times this month, whereas the Honda City has the shortest waiting period on average

Waiting Period of Compact Sedan May 2024

If you're considering purchasing a compact sedan this May, be aware of the potential waiting times for your preferred model. While Honda City is readily available in many cities, Hyundai’s compact sedan has a longer waiting period on average. Here’s the waiting period breakdown for all models across top 20 cities in India.

City

Volkswagen Virtus -

Honda City 5th Gen

Honda City Hybrid

Hyundai Verna

Skoda Slavia

Maruti Ciaz

New Delhi

1 month

1 week

1 week

2-3 months

No Waiting

1 month

Bangalore

1 month

1 month

1 month

2-3 months

1 week

1 week

Mumbai

0.5 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

2 months

0.5-1 month

1-1.5 month

Hyderabad

2-3 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

2-3 months

1 month

1 month

Pune

0.5 month

0.5 month

0.5 month

2-3 months

0.5-1 month

0.5 month

Chennai

1 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

2-3 months

1 month

0.5 month

Jaipur

1 month

1 week

1 week

2 months

1-1.5 month

1 month

Ahmedabad

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

2-3 months

0.5 month

No Waiting

Gurgaon

1 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

2-3 months

No Waiting

1 month

Lucknow

3-4 months

1 month

1 month

2 months

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

Kolkata

0.5 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

2-3 months

1 week

1-1.5 month

Thane

0.5 month

0.5 month

0.5 month

2 months

0.5 month

1-1.5 month

Surat

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

2-3 months

0.5 month

No Waiting

Ghaziabad

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

2-3 months

0.5 month

0.5 month

Chandigarh

1 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

1.5-2.5 months

1 month

0.5-1 month

Coimbatore

1 month

0.5 month

1 month

2-3 months

1 month

1 month

Patna

0.5 month

1 month

1 month

2 months

0.5 month

1 month

Faridabad

1 month

0.5 month

0.5 month

3 months

1 week

1-2 months

Indore

No Waiting

0.5 month

0.5 month

2-3 months

1 month

1 month

Noida

No Waiting

0.5 month

0.5 month

2 months

1-1.5 month

1 month

Key Takeaways 

volkswagen virtus

  • In most cities, the Volkswagen Virtus has an average waiting period of 1 month or less. However, in Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Ghaziabad, and Noida there is no waiting period for the Virtus.

  • Both the petrol and hybrid variants of Honda City are available without waiting in most of the cities in this list. For buyers in Delhi, Jaipur, and Noida, the waiting period is just 1 week, with the longest wait being 1 month in Patna and Lucknow. 

Hyundai Verna turbo long term report

  • Hyundai Verna has the longest waiting period of all the compact sedans with an average time of at least 2 months to take delivery.

  • The Skoda Slavia is currently facing an average waiting period of half a month. However, customers in New Delhi and Gurgaon might experience little to no waiting time to receive their deliveries.

  • Maruti Ciaz is currently experiencing an average waiting period of 1 month, and buyers in Ahmedabad and Coimbatore can drive home a new Ciaz without any delay.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

