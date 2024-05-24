Modified On May 24, 2024 06:51 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is experiencing the longest wait times this month, whereas the Honda City has the shortest waiting period on average

If you're considering purchasing a compact sedan this May, be aware of the potential waiting times for your preferred model. While Honda City is readily available in many cities, Hyundai’s compact sedan has a longer waiting period on average. Here’s the waiting period breakdown for all models across top 20 cities in India.

City Volkswagen Virtus - Honda City 5th Gen Honda City Hybrid Hyundai Verna Skoda Slavia Maruti Ciaz New Delhi 1 month 1 week 1 week 2-3 months No Waiting 1 month Bangalore 1 month 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 1 week 1 week Mumbai 0.5 month No Waiting No Waiting 2 months 0.5-1 month 1-1.5 month Hyderabad 2-3 months No Waiting No Waiting 2-3 months 1 month 1 month Pune 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 2-3 months 0.5-1 month 0.5 month Chennai 1 month No Waiting No Waiting 2-3 months 1 month 0.5 month Jaipur 1 month 1 week 1 week 2 months 1-1.5 month 1 month Ahmedabad No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 2-3 months 0.5 month No Waiting Gurgaon 1 month No Waiting No Waiting 2-3 months No Waiting 1 month Lucknow 3-4 months 1 month 1 month 2 months 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Kolkata 0.5 month No Waiting No Waiting 2-3 months 1 week 1-1.5 month Thane 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 2 months 0.5 month 1-1.5 month Surat No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 2-3 months 0.5 month No Waiting Ghaziabad No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 2-3 months 0.5 month 0.5 month Chandigarh 1 month No Waiting No Waiting 1.5-2.5 months 1 month 0.5-1 month Coimbatore 1 month 0.5 month 1 month 2-3 months 1 month 1 month Patna 0.5 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 0.5 month 1 month Faridabad 1 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 3 months 1 week 1-2 months Indore No Waiting 0.5 month 0.5 month 2-3 months 1 month 1 month Noida No Waiting 0.5 month 0.5 month 2 months 1-1.5 month 1 month

Key Takeaways

In most cities, the Volkswagen Virtus has an average waiting period of 1 month or less. However, in Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Ghaziabad, and Noida there is no waiting period for the Virtus.

Both the petrol and hybrid variants of Honda City are available without waiting in most of the cities in this list. For buyers in Delhi, Jaipur, and Noida, the waiting period is just 1 week, with the longest wait being 1 month in Patna and Lucknow.

Hyundai Verna has the longest waiting period of all the compact sedans with an average time of at least 2 months to take delivery.

The Skoda Slavia is currently facing an average waiting period of half a month. However, customers in New Delhi and Gurgaon might experience little to no waiting time to receive their deliveries.

Maruti Ciaz is currently experiencing an average waiting period of 1 month, and buyers in Ahmedabad and Coimbatore can drive home a new Ciaz without any delay.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

