Here’s A Look At The New Honda Amaze’s Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options
It is available in three broad variants, and comes in six monotone paint options only
-
It is available in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX.
-
It gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the previous-gen Amaze, with the same set of transmissions.
-
Features on board include an 8-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents and wireless phone charger.
-
Safety tech comprises six airbags (as standard), a LaneWatch camera, and segment-first ADAS.
-
Prices of the new Amaze range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).
The 2024 Honda Amaze has been launched in the Indian market, with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Honda is offering it in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX. In this story, we bring to you its exact variant-wise powertrain and colour options that are on offer. Here’s a look:
Honda Amaze Powertrain Options
The third-gen Amaze continues to offer the same engine option as was available with the discontinued model:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
Power
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
110 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 7-step CVT*
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
18.65 (MT), 19.46 (CVT)
*CVT = Continuously variable transmission
Variant-wise Powertrain Options
The Honda Amaze is available in a choice of three variants: V, VX, and ZX. Here is a detailed list of the powertrain options available for each variant:
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre N/A Petrol-MT
|
1.2-litre N/A Petrol-CVT
|
V
|
✅
|
✅
|
VX
|
✅
|
✅
|
ZX
|
✅
|
✅
All the variants get the same engine option paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or CVT automatic option.
Colour Options With The Amaze
The Honda Amaze now comes with six colour options across its variants:
-
Lunar Silver Metallic
This colour gives the Amaze a sleek and modern look with a subtle metallic shine.
-
Meteoroid Grey Metallic
It gives the car a bold and sophisticated look with a deep, muted finish.
-
Golden Brown Metallic
The Golden Brown Metallic colour gives a rich and elegant appearance which surely makes the Amaze stand out.
-
Platinum White Pearl
The evergreen colour gives the car a premium and clean look with a pearl-like sheen.
-
Radiant Red Metallic
This colour is perfect for those who prefer their car to have a bold personality that grabs attention on the road.
-
Obsidian Blue Pearl
This is a new colour introduced with the third-gen Amaze that adds to the overall freshness of the new model and is already available with other Honda cars like the City sedan and the Elevate SUV.
Variant-wise colour Options
|
Variant
|
Lunar Silver Metallic
|
Meteoroid Grey Metallic
|
Golden Brown Metallic
|
Platinum White Pearl
|
Radiant Red Metallic
|
Obsidian Blue Pearl
|
V MT
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
VX MT
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
ZX MT
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
V CVT
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
VX CVT
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
ZX CVT
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
The new Amaze, thankfully, can be had in all colours irrespective of the variant chosen. That said, there is no dual-tone paint option on offer with Honda’s new sub-4m sedan offering.
Honda Amaze Price and Rivals
The third-gen Honda Amaze is priced as follows:
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre Petrol-MTl
|
1.2-litre Petrol-CVT
|
V
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 9.20 lakh
|
VX
|
Rs 9.10 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
ZX
|
Rs 9.70 lakh
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
It locks horns with the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor.
