Here’s A Look At The New Honda Amaze’s Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options

Published On Dec 05, 2024 08:00 AM By Yashika for Honda Amaze

It is available in three broad variants, and comes in six monotone paint options only

2024 Honda Amaze variant-wise powertrain and colour options explained

  • It is available in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX.

  • It gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the previous-gen Amaze, with the same set of transmissions.

  • Features on board include an 8-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents and wireless phone charger.

  • Safety tech comprises six airbags (as standard), a LaneWatch camera, and segment-first ADAS.

  • Prices of the new Amaze range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The 2024 Honda Amaze has been launched in the Indian market, with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Honda is offering it in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX. In this story, we bring to you its exact variant-wise powertrain and colour options that are on offer. Here’s a look:

Honda Amaze Powertrain Options

The third-gen Amaze continues to offer the same engine option as was available with the discontinued model: 

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Power

90 PS

Torque

110 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 7-step CVT*

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

18.65 (MT), 19.46 (CVT)

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

2024 Honda Amaze front

The Honda Amaze is available in a choice of three variants: V, VX, and ZX. Here is a detailed list of the powertrain options available for each variant:

Variant

1.2-litre N/A Petrol-MT

1.2-litre N/A Petrol-CVT

V

VX

ZX

All the variants get the same engine option paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or CVT automatic option.

Colour Options With The Amaze

The Honda Amaze now comes with six colour options across its variants:

2024 Honda Amaze Lunar Silver Metallic 

  • Lunar Silver Metallic

This colour gives the Amaze a sleek and modern look with a subtle metallic shine. 

2024 Honda Amaze Meteoroid Grey Metallic

  • Meteoroid Grey Metallic

It gives the car a bold and sophisticated look with a deep, muted finish. 

2024 Honda Amaze Golden Brown Metallic

  • Golden Brown Metallic

The Golden Brown Metallic colour gives a rich and elegant appearance which surely makes the Amaze stand out.

2024 Honda Amaze Platinum White Pearl

  • Platinum White Pearl

The evergreen colour gives the car a premium and clean look with a pearl-like sheen.

2024 Honda Amaze Radiant Red Metallic

  • Radiant Red Metallic

This colour is perfect for those who prefer their car to have a bold personality that grabs attention on the road.

2024 Honda Amaze Obsidian Blue Pearl

  • Obsidian Blue Pearl

This is a new colour introduced with the third-gen Amaze that adds to the overall freshness of the new model and is already available with other Honda cars like the City sedan and the Elevate SUV.

Variant-wise colour Options

Variant

Lunar Silver Metallic

Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Golden Brown Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic

Obsidian Blue Pearl

V MT

VX MT

ZX MT

V CVT

VX CVT

ZX CVT

The new Amaze, thankfully, can be had in all colours irrespective of the variant chosen. That said, there is no dual-tone paint option on offer with Honda’s new sub-4m sedan offering. 

Honda Amaze Price and Rivals

The third-gen Honda Amaze is priced as follows:

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol-MTl

1.2-litre Petrol-CVT

V

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 9.20 lakh

VX

Rs 9.10 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

ZX

Rs 9.70 lakh

Rs 10.90 lakh

2024 Honda Amaze rear

It locks horns with the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor.

