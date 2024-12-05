Here’s A Look At The New Honda Amaze’s Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options

Published On Dec 05, 2024 08:00 AM By Yashika for Honda Amaze

It is available in three broad variants, and comes in six monotone paint options only

It is available in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX.

It gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the previous-gen Amaze, with the same set of transmissions.

Features on board include an 8-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents and wireless phone charger.

Safety tech comprises six airbags (as standard), a LaneWatch camera, and segment-first ADAS.

Prices of the new Amaze range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The 2024 Honda Amaze has been launched in the Indian market, with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Honda is offering it in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX. In this story, we bring to you its exact variant-wise powertrain and colour options that are on offer. Here’s a look:

Honda Amaze Powertrain Options

The third-gen Amaze continues to offer the same engine option as was available with the discontinued model:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65 (MT), 19.46 (CVT)

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The Honda Amaze is available in a choice of three variants: V, VX, and ZX. Here is a detailed list of the powertrain options available for each variant:

Variant 1.2-litre N/A Petrol-MT 1.2-litre N/A Petrol-CVT V ✅ ✅ VX ✅ ✅ ZX ✅ ✅

All the variants get the same engine option paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or CVT automatic option.

Colour Options With The Amaze

The Honda Amaze now comes with six colour options across its variants:

Lunar Silver Metallic

This colour gives the Amaze a sleek and modern look with a subtle metallic shine.

Meteoroid Grey Metallic

It gives the car a bold and sophisticated look with a deep, muted finish.

Golden Brown Metallic

The Golden Brown Metallic colour gives a rich and elegant appearance which surely makes the Amaze stand out.

Platinum White Pearl

The evergreen colour gives the car a premium and clean look with a pearl-like sheen.

Radiant Red Metallic

This colour is perfect for those who prefer their car to have a bold personality that grabs attention on the road.

Obsidian Blue Pearl

This is a new colour introduced with the third-gen Amaze that adds to the overall freshness of the new model and is already available with other Honda cars like the City sedan and the Elevate SUV.

Variant-wise colour Options

Variant Lunar Silver Metallic Meteoroid Grey Metallic Golden Brown Metallic Platinum White Pearl Radiant Red Metallic Obsidian Blue Pearl V MT ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ VX MT ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ZX MT ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ V CVT ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ VX CVT ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ZX CVT ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The new Amaze, thankfully, can be had in all colours irrespective of the variant chosen. That said, there is no dual-tone paint option on offer with Honda’s new sub-4m sedan offering.

Honda Amaze Price and Rivals

The third-gen Honda Amaze is priced as follows:

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol-MTl 1.2-litre Petrol-CVT V Rs 8 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh VX Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 10 lakh ZX Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh

It locks horns with the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor.

