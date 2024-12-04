New Honda Amaze Explained In 10 Real-life Images

The new-generation Honda Amaze now looks a lot similar to the Honda City in terms of design, although in a more compact form

The 2024 Honda Amaze has finally gone on sale in India featuring a complete design overhaul inside and out, and also gets a more expansive features list. The new Amaze is being offered in three broad variants – V, VX, and ZX – with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Let’s take a look at a detailed image gallery of the 2024 Amaze.

Front

The 2024 Honda Amaze looks completely new with this generation update. It now features dual-barrel LED headlights with DRLs similar to those offered on the Honda Elevate. The new Amaze gets Accord-inspired rectangular-ish grille while the fog light housings look similar to those on the Honda City.

Side

From this angle, the 2024 Amaze retains the silhouette and window lines from its previous-generation model. It features body-coloured ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) with turn indicators, and a LaneWatch camera is placed on the underside of the left ORVM. The chrome-finished door handles add a premium touch to the Amaze.

The new-generation Amaze sits on a fresh set of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which looks inspired from the fourth-generation facelifted Honda City.

Rear

The rear of the new Amaze closely resembles the Honda City in terms of design. The new wraparound LED tail lights are identical to those on the City, and it also has a clean design for the bumper.

Interior

Honda has given the interior of the 2024 Amaze a complete makeover. The dashboard layout is new however the black and beige cabin theme remains unchanged. A brushed silver strip runs across the length of the dashboard, and there’s also a honeycomb pattern on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Its feature list includes a new 8-inch floating touchscreen, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, and wireless phone charger. It also comes with paddle shifters, although only with the automatic (CVT) variants. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a new LaneWatch camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). Honda is also offering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with features like lane-keep assist and high-beam assist.

For the convenience of rear passengers, the Amaze 2024 now also gets AC vents at the back.

Powertrain Options

Honda is offering the new-generation Amaze with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with its previous-generation version. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)

Price Range & Rivals

The new-generation Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the 2024 Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

