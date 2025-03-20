Honda To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From April 2025

While the carmaker has confirmed that prices of all of its offerings will be increased, it is yet to disclose the exact percentage or amount of the price hike

As we usually see with the onset of every new calendar and financial year, this year too many carmakers have hiked prices in January 2025. Now, some of them, including Honda, have also announced another round of a price hike this time in April 2025. The Japanese carmaker said it will raise prices across all its models, but has not yet disclosed the exact amount or percentage of the increase.

Reason For The Price Hike

Honda, like other carmakers, stated that rising costs for materials and operations are the key driving forces behind the upcoming price increment.

Honda Cars On Offer Currently

Honda currently offers five models in India, the detailed prices of which are as follows:

Model Current Price Range Honda Amaze 2nd Generation Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 9.86 lakh Honda Amaze 3rd Generation Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh Honda Elevate Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.73 lakh Honda City Rs 12.28 lakh to Rs 16.55 lakh Honda City Hybrid Rs 20.75 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

What’s Next For Honda?

In 2023, Honda had revealed that it will be bringing 5 new SUVs in India by 2030, one of which was the Elevate. Honda has also confirmed that an electric version of the Elevate compact SUV is in the works and it is expected to be launched by 2026.

