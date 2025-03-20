Honda To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From April 2025
Published On Mar 20, 2025 12:31 PM By Dipan for Honda Amaze
While the carmaker has confirmed that prices of all of its offerings will be increased, it is yet to disclose the exact percentage or amount of the price hike
As we usually see with the onset of every new calendar and financial year, this year too many carmakers have hiked prices in January 2025. Now, some of them, including Honda, have also announced another round of a price hike this time in April 2025. The Japanese carmaker said it will raise prices across all its models, but has not yet disclosed the exact amount or percentage of the increase.
Reason For The Price Hike
Honda, like other carmakers, stated that rising costs for materials and operations are the key driving forces behind the upcoming price increment.
Honda Cars On Offer Currently
Honda currently offers five models in India, the detailed prices of which are as follows:
|
Model
|
Current Price Range
|
Honda Amaze 2nd Generation
|
Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 9.86 lakh
|
Honda Amaze 3rd Generation
|
Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Honda Elevate
|
Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.73 lakh
|
Honda City
|
Rs 12.28 lakh to Rs 16.55 lakh
|
Honda City Hybrid
|
Rs 20.75 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
What’s Next For Honda?
In 2023, Honda had revealed that it will be bringing 5 new SUVs in India by 2030, one of which was the Elevate. Honda has also confirmed that an electric version of the Elevate compact SUV is in the works and it is expected to be launched by 2026.
