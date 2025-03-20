All
    Honda To Increase Prices Of Its Cars From April 2025

    Published On Mar 20, 2025 12:31 AM By Dipan

    While the carmaker has confirmed that prices of all of its offerings will be increased, it is yet to disclose the exact percentage or amount of the price hike

    As we usually see with the onset of every new calendar and financial year, this year too many carmakers have hiked prices in January 2025. Now, some of them, including Honda, have also announced another round of a price hike this time in April 2025. The Japanese carmaker said it will raise prices across all its models, but has not yet disclosed the exact amount or percentage of the increase.

    Reason For The Price Hike

    Honda Amaze 3rd Generation

    Honda, like other carmakers, stated that rising costs for materials and operations are the key driving forces behind the upcoming price increment.

    Honda Cars On Offer Currently

    Honda City

    Honda currently offers five models in India, the detailed prices of which are as follows:

    Model

    Current Price Range

    Honda Amaze 2nd Generation

    Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 9.86 lakh

    Honda Amaze 3rd Generation

    Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh

    Honda Elevate

    Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.73 lakh

    Honda City

    Rs 12.28 lakh to Rs 16.55 lakh

    Honda City Hybrid

    Rs 20.75 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Also Read: Hyundai Cars To Get Costlier From April 2025

    What’s Next For Honda?

    Honda Elevate

    In 2023, Honda had revealed that it will be bringing 5 new SUVs in India by 2030, one of which was the Elevate. Honda has also confirmed that an electric version of the Elevate compact SUV is in the works and it is expected to be launched by 2026.

