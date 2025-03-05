Honda Cars Are Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March 2025

Modified On Mar 05, 2025 03:37 PM By Kartik for Honda Amaze

Honda is not offering discounts on the recently introduced third generation Amaze, while the older generation model gets benefits of up to Rs 67,200

The Honda City Hybrid attracts the highest total benefits of up to Rs 90,000.

Honda is offering a total discount of up to Rs 86,100 with the Elevate.

The Honda City is being offered with a total discount of up to Rs 73,300.

The Japanese carmaker is still selling the second-generation Honda Amaze, which attracts a discount of up to Rs 67,200 in March.

All offers are valid till the end of March 2025.

Honda has announced discounts for March 2025, which are applicable to most of its lineup. Similar to previous months, the new third-generation Amaze does not get any benefits. Do note that Honda is still selling the older generation Amaze, which gets benefits of up to Rs 67,200. Let's have a look at model-wise discounts available on the Honda cars in March 2025.

Honda Elevate

Offer Amount Total Benefit Up to Rs 86,100

The aforementioned benefit is applicable on the top trim ZX and ZX Black with the CVT option only.

The lower trims, V (CVT) and VX (CVT), attract a total benefit of up to Rs 71,000.

The top variants with a manual transmission (MT), the ZX and ZX Black, receive a benefit of up to Rs 66,100.

The lower variants S (MT), V (MT), and VX (MT) get discounts of up to Rs 56,100.

The Honda Elevate Apex Edition (CVT) is offered with benefits of up to Rs 46,100, while the Apex Edition (MT) gets discounts of up to Rs 45,000.

The Honda Elevate’s prices range from Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 16.91 lakh.

Honda City

Offer Amount Total Benefit Up to Rs 73,300

All variants of the Honda City attract a benefit of up to Rs 73,300.

The Honda City is priced between Rs 11.82 lakh and Rs 16.63 lakh.

Honda City Hybrid

Offer Amount Total Benefit Up to Rs 90,000

Customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 90,000 for the Honda City Hybrid regardless of the variant purchased.

The Honda City Hybrid is priced between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 20.83 lakh.

Old Honda Amaze

Offer Amount Total Benefit Up to Rs 67,200

The aforementioned discount is applicable on the range-topping VX variant of the second-generation Honda Amaze.

The mid-spec S variant gets total benefits of up to Rs 57,200.

It is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh.

Disclaimer- All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

