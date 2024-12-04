New Honda Amaze Booking And Delivery Details Revealed

The new Honda Amaze bookings have already begun, but you will be able to take it home only from January 2025 onwards

It is offered in three broad variants: V, VX and ZX.

The new Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS /110 Nm).

Transmission options include MT and CVT, across all three variants.

Comes with features such as an 8-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charger, and auto AC.

Safety features include six airbags and segment-first ADAS.

The sub-4m sedan has an Introductory price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The all-new Honda Amaze has been launched in India. The sub-4m sedan is available in three broad variants: V, VX and ZX. During the event, Honda revealed that bookings for the new Amaze have now started, while customer deliveries will begin in January 2025. If you are interested in getting the all-new Honda Amaze, here is a list of things that you should know about it.

Honda Amaze Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The new Honda Amaze comes in three broad variants, V, VX and ZX. All three variants share the same engine. Honda is offering it with both manual transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) options across all three variants. The engine-gearbox options for the Honda Amaze are listed below:

Engine 1.2-Litre N/A* petrol engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-Speed MT, 7-step CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT) /19.46 kmpl (CVT)

*Naturally Aspirated

Honda Amaze Interior and Features

The new Amaze has a black and beige cabin theme and features a patterned trim insert on the dashboard. Other interior bits include a brushed-silver strip running across the width of the dashboard and silver accents on the 3-spoke steering wheel that is borrowed from the City. The third-generation Amaze gets leatherette upholstery for all seats and adjustable headrests as well.

In terms of features, it is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 7-inch semi-digital driver display. Honda has also provided it with a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, and push-button start/stop.

Honda Amaze Safety Features

The new Honda Amaze comes with six airbags (as standard), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets a LaneWatch camera (located on the underside of the left wing mirror), ISOFIX child seat mounts and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning.

Honda Amaze Rivals

The all-new Honda Amaze goes up against the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

