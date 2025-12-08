Here Are The Top 10 SUVs That Were Launched In India In 2025

Some popular SUV nameplates marked a return to our market in modern avatars in 2025, including the Hyundai Venue and Tata Sierra, while we also got some fresh all-electric offerings as well

As has been the scenario with the last few years, 2025 turned out to be no different than being the most favourable for SUV launches in the Indian automotive industry. While multiple new models and updates were introduced in the SUV category all throughout the year, this story mainly centres around the all-new launches and the nameplates that debuted in India. Let’s quickly take a look, starting with the most anticipated and preferred ones:

2025 Hyundai Venue

Launch Price: Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.51 lakh

One of the most significant SUV launches of 2025 was that of the second-generation Hyundai Venue. Being an all-new generation model, the Venue got a thorough makeover inside and out, bringing it more in line with Hyundai’s other SUVs such as the Creta and Exter. With the upgrade, the sub-4m SUV also gained multiple new features such as ventilated front seats, dual 12.3-inch screens, and even a 360-degree camera. While the Venue has carried on with the same set of petrol and diesel engine options, Hyundai has chosen to offer it with a diesel-auto combo as well borrowed from its sibling, the Kia Sonet.

Alongside the launch of the new Venue, Hyundai also introduced the second-gen Venue N Line. As was seen earlier, the Venue N Line continues to be a sportier-looking version of the standard model with some visual differences inside and out, while featuring a single turbo-petrol powertrain option.

Maruti Victoris

Launch Price: Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

The Maruti Victoris has been launched in our market as part of the carmaker’s 2-fang approach to take on the compact SUV-segment leader, the Hyundai Creta, along with the existing Grand Vitara. It is not only stylish but also the most feature-rich car Maruti has ever produced. Highlights include ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a powered tailgate with gesture control. Maruti is offering it with the same set of powertrains as the Grand Vitara, although the CNG tank here is located on the underside of the SUV.

2025 Tata Sierra

Launch Price: Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory)

After showcasing the Tata Sierra in a concept version at Auto Expo 2023, the Indian marque has now launched the SUV in a modern avatar, although only revealing its starting price. The new Sierra – while harking back to the original model’s design – gets some new-age touches too, in the form of stylish alloy wheels and all-LED lighting. Other equipment comprises a triple-display setup (first for a Tata car), a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. Tata is offering it with a total of three engine options, including two new 1.5-litre petrol engines (one naturally aspirated and the other a turbocharged unit). All get both manual and automatic gearbox choices (turbo available with automatic only).

Mahindra XEV 9S

Launch Price: Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh (introductory)

One of the most anticipated EV launches of this year was that of the Mahindra XEV 9S. It is the all-electric equivalent of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Mahindra XUV700 and is capable of seating up to seven occupants. That said, it does get EV-specific design updates including a closed-off grille and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. Features on board include a triple-screen setup, ventilated front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. It also packs a 540-degree camera, six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Mahindra is offering it with three battery pack options (59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh), with a total claimed range of up to 679 km. However, it is available in a single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

Kia Syros

Launch Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (Rs 8.67 lakh to Rs 15.94 lakh after the GST cuts)

The Kia Syros, which was showcased to the public for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, was launched in India soon after. It essentially sits between the Kia Sonet and the Seltos in the carmaker’s SUV lineup in India. Its not-so-common looks and an array of features are what make this SUV stand out in a rather crowded sub-4m SUV segment. Top features include front and rear seat ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch displays, 64-colour ambient lighting, six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, as well as front, side and rear parking sensors. Kia is offering the Syros with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as the Sonet, along with their respective transmission choices.

Tata Harrier EV

Launch Price: Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 30.23 lakh

A big launch in the electric car space was that of the Tata Harrier EV. The carmaker had showcased it at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and launched it a few months later. It is the only car in Tata’s current lineup to get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. It is available in three broad variant lines and is equipped with tech such as a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, and even a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Harrier EV has two battery pack options (65 kWh and 75 kWh), with up to two electric motors and a claimed range of up to 627 km.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Launch Price: Rs 49 lakh (Rs 45.73 lakh after the GST cuts)

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line was introduced in our market as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It is now the flagship offering in Volkswagen’s India lineup and is available in a 5-seat layout. The SUV has also been introduced in the R-Line version for the first time in our market. Volkswagen has provided the SUV with a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, nine airbags, electronic parking brake, and ADAS. The 2025 Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) in an AWD option.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq

Launch Price: Rs 46.89 lakh to Rs 48.69 lakh (Rs 39.99 lakh to Rs 45.96 lakh after the GST cuts)

One of the most popular SUV nameplates to make a comeback in the Indian automotive landscape in 2025 was that of the Skoda Kodiaq, following its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier in the same year. The SUV has been introduced in its second-gen avatar and it is a petrol-only offering that is available in two variants. Key features on board include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, tri-zone climate control, nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and parking assist. It comes with the same powertrain setup as its Volkswagen cousin mentioned above.

VinFast VF6 And VF7

Launch Price: Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh (VF6), Rs 20.89 lakh to Rs 25.49 lakh

Two all-new electric cars were introduced in our market in 2025 in the form of the VinFast VF6 and VF7. The Vietnamese EV maker had debuted the two 5-seat electric SUVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and launched the duo after a few months. Both the VF6 and VF7 look quite similar inside and out, and have many features in common as well. These include a big touchscreen infotainment system, heads-up display (HUD), dual-zone climate control, seven airbags, Level-2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera. The VF6 gets a 59.6 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 468 km. On the other hand, the VF7 gets two battery pack choices with both single and dual-motor setup options, having a claimed range of up to 532 km.

2025 Tesla Model Y

Launch Price: Rs 59.89 lakh to Rs 67.89 lakh

Finally, after years and years of hope and anticipation, Tesla did enter India. The 2025 Tesla Model Y became the debut product for the American EV giant to be introduced in our market, although as a CBU. The above prices are exclusive of the full self-driving capabilities that Teslas are known for (costing Rs 6 lakh extra for each variant). It comes with a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 9-speaker sound system, a 360-degree camera, and Tesla’s full ADAS suite. Although the exact battery size and electric motor output is not known, the Model Y is offered in a RWD guise in India and has up to 622 km of claimed range.

These were all the top 10 SUVs that were launched in India in 2025. Which of these would you consider buying? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India