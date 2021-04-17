Here Are The Top 10 Cars That Give You The Option Of A Petrol And A Diesel Engine

Published On Apr 17, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai i20

Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan And Renault, on the other hand, offer petrol-only cars now

While many carmakers are phasing out diesel engines due to stricter emission norms, some are still keeping them alive. Diesel cars often demand a premium over the petrol ones, but they offer relatively better fuel efficiency and the diesel rates are slightly lower than petrol, reducing the overall running costs. Only a few models within a Rs 10 lakh budget are still offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Here’s the list of top 10 cars that come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios/Aura

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo 1.2-litre Power 83PS / 100PS 75PS Torque 113Nm / 172NM 190Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual/AMT (Not for turbo engine) 5-speed manual/AMT Price Rs 5.87 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh / Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.71 lakh (Aura) Rs 7.12 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh / Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh (Aura)

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura share their petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Both of them are offered with 5-speed manual and AMT options with the 1.2-litre engines.

The turbo-petrol engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Additionally, both models get a CNG-Petrol option with select variants.

The diesel variants demand a premium of up to Rs 1.11 lakh over the corresponding petrol variants.

Ford Figo/Aspire/Freestyle

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre 1.5-litre Power 97PS 100PS Torque 119Nm 215Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Price Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 7.27 lakh / Rs 7.27 lakh to Rs 7.62 lakh (Aspire) / Rs 7.27 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh (Freestyle) Rs 7.92 lakh to Rs 8.37 lakh / Rs 8.37 lakh to Rs 8.72 lakh (Aspire) / Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh (Freestyle)

The Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire share their 97PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.

There’s no automatic on offer for either engine, only a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Freestyle is slightly costlier than the Aspire and Figo.

The diesel variants of all the three models demand Rs 1.10 lakh over the petrol variants.

Tata Altroz

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre Power 86PS / 110PS 90PS Torque 113Nm / 140Nm 200Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Price Rs 5.7 lakh to Rs 8.86 lakh Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.46 lakh

Tata Altroz is available with three engine options - an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol, a 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 90PS 1.5-litre diesel.

All three of them get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. There is no automatic option available with the Altroz.

The diesel variants demand up to Rs 1.3 lakh over the corresponding petrol variants.

Honda Amaze

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre 1.5-litre Power 90PS 100PS / 80PS (CVT) Torque 110Nm 200Nm / 160 Nm (CVT) Gearbox Options 5-speed manual/CVT 5-speed manual/CVT Price Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 8.91 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

The Amaze is powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 100PS (80PS for CVT) 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Transmission options for both the engines include a 5-speed manual and CVT automatic.

The price difference between the diesel and petrol engine is up to Rs 1.46 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Power 83PS / 120PS 100PS Torque 113Nm / 175Nm 240Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual / CVT (For petrol) 6-speed iMT* / 7-speed DCT (For turbo petrol) 6-speed manual Price Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh

* clutchless manual

The Hyundai i20 boasts of three engine options - an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, a 120PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel.

There are five transmission options available. The petrol engine comes with the option of a 5-speed manual or CVT, the turbo-petrol with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT and the diesel with a 6-speed manual.

The difference between the petrol and diesel variants is Rs 1.4 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre 1.5-litre Power 90PS 100PS Torque 110Nm 200Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual 6-speed manual Price Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh

Honda WR-V comes with a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

While the petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual, the diesel is offered with a 6-speed manual. There’s no automatic transmission on offer.

The petrol variants are cheaper than the diesel variants by Rs 1.32 lakh.

Kia Sonet

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Power 83PS / 120PS 100PS / 115PS (AT) Torque 113Nm / 175Nm 240Nm / 250Nm (AT) Gearbox Options 5-speed manual (petrol) 6-speed iMT* / 7-speed DCT (For turbo petrol) 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic Price Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh

*clutchless manual

The Sonet is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine rated at 83PS and 113Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel rated at 100PS and 240 Nm (115PS and 250Nm for the AT) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 120PS and 175Nm.

The petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual as standard, while the turbo-petrol comes with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT. The diesel engine comes with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The Sonet is one of the few subcompact SUVs with the diesel-automatic combination, besides the XUV300 and Nexon.

The petrol variants are cheaper than the diesel variants by up to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, the difference between the turbo-petrol and diesel variants is as low as Rs 20,000.

Hyundai Venue

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Power 83PS / 120PS 100PS Torque 113Nm / 175Nm 240Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual 6-speed manual / 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT (For turbo petrol) 6-speed manual Price Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 11.66 lakh Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh

The Venue and Sonet share all their engines producing the same power figures too.

However, the Venue does not get the diesel-AT combination like the Sonet. On the other hand, the Sonet does not get a manual gearbox with the turbo-petrol engine unlike the Venue.

Its turbo-petrol variants are offered with three transmission options - 6-speed manual and iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch auto).

The diesel variants are costlier than their petrol counterparts by up to Rs 1.61 lakh. The difference between the turbo-petrol and diesel variants is up to Rs 50,000.

Tata Nexon

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Power 120PS 110PS Torque 170Nm 260Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / AMT 6-speed manual / AMT Price Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh

The Nexon comes with a 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 110PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Transmission options for both of them include 6-speed manual and AMT.

The diesel variants demand Rs 1.33 lakh over the petrol variants.

Mahindra XUV300

Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Power 110PS 117PS Torque 200Nm 300Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / AMT 6-speed manual / AMT Price Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 11.12 lakh Rs 8.70 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh

XUV300 is powered by a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 117PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Both the engines get 6-speed manual and AMT units as standard.

The price difference between the diesel and petrol variants goes up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

