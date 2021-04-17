  • Login / Register
Here Are The Top 10 Cars That Give You The Option Of A Petrol And A Diesel Engine

Published On Apr 17, 2021 08:00 AM

Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan And Renault, on the other hand, offer petrol-only cars now

While many carmakers are phasing out diesel engines due to stricter emission norms, some are still keeping them alive. Diesel cars often demand a premium over the petrol ones, but they offer relatively better fuel efficiency and the diesel rates are slightly lower than petrol, reducing the overall running costs. Only a few models within a Rs 10 lakh budget are still offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Here’s the list of top 10 cars that come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios/Aura

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo

1.2-litre

Power

83PS / 100PS

75PS

Torque

113Nm / 172NM

190Nm

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual/AMT (Not for turbo engine)

5-speed manual/AMT

Price

Rs 5.87 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh / Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.71 lakh (Aura)

Rs 7.12 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh / Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh (Aura)

  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura share their petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines. 

  • Both of them are offered with 5-speed manual and AMT options with the 1.2-litre engines. 

  • The turbo-petrol engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only. 

  • Additionally, both models get a CNG-Petrol option with select variants. 

  • The diesel variants demand a premium of up to Rs 1.11 lakh over the corresponding petrol variants. 

Ford Figo/Aspire/Freestyle

Ford Figo 2019

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre

1.5-litre

Power

97PS

100PS

Torque

119Nm

215Nm

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual

Price

Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 7.27 lakh / Rs 7.27 lakh to Rs 7.62 lakh (Aspire) / Rs 7.27 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh (Freestyle)

Rs 7.92 lakh to Rs 8.37 lakh / Rs 8.37 lakh to Rs 8.72 lakh (Aspire) / Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh (Freestyle)

  • The Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire share their 97PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines. 

  • There’s no automatic on offer for either engine, only a 5-speed manual transmission. 

  • The Freestyle is slightly costlier than the Aspire and Figo. 

  • The diesel variants of all the three models demand Rs 1.10 lakh over the petrol variants.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz iTurbo - 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol: First Drive Review

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo petrol

1.5-litre

Power

86PS / 110PS

90PS

Torque

113Nm / 140Nm

200Nm

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual

5-speed manual

Price

Rs 5.7 lakh to Rs 8.86 lakh

Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.46 lakh

  • Tata Altroz is available with three engine options - an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol, a 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 90PS 1.5-litre diesel. 

  • All three of them get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. There is no automatic option available with the Altroz.

  • The diesel variants demand up to Rs 1.3 lakh over the corresponding petrol variants. 

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre

1.5-litre

Power

90PS

100PS / 80PS (CVT)

Torque

110Nm

200Nm / 160 Nm (CVT)

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual/CVT

5-speed manual/CVT

Price

Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 8.91 lakh

Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

  • The Amaze is powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 100PS (80PS for CVT) 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

  • Transmission options for both the engines include a 5-speed manual and CVT automatic. 

  • The price difference between the diesel and petrol engine is up to Rs 1.46 lakh. 

Hyundai i20

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre

Power

83PS / 120PS

100PS

Torque

113Nm / 175Nm

240Nm

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual / CVT (For petrol) 6-speed iMT* / 7-speed DCT (For turbo petrol)

6-speed manual

Price

Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh

Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh

* clutchless manual 

  • The Hyundai i20 boasts of three engine options - an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, a 120PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel. 

  • There are five transmission options available. The petrol engine comes with the option of a 5-speed manual or CVT, the turbo-petrol with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT and the diesel with a 6-speed manual. 

  • The difference between the petrol and diesel variants is Rs 1.4 lakh. 

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre

1.5-litre

Power

90PS

100PS

Torque

110Nm

200Nm

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual

6-speed manual

Price

Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh

Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh

  • Honda WR-V comes with a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

  • While the petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual, the diesel is offered with a 6-speed manual. There’s no automatic transmission on offer. 

  • The petrol variants are cheaper than the diesel variants by Rs 1.32 lakh. 

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre

Power

83PS / 120PS

100PS / 115PS (AT)

Torque

113Nm / 175Nm

240Nm / 250Nm (AT)

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual (petrol) 6-speed iMT* / 7-speed DCT (For turbo petrol)

6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic

Price

Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh

*clutchless manual 

  • The Sonet is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine rated at 83PS and 113Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel rated at 100PS and 240 Nm (115PS and 250Nm for the AT) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 120PS and 175Nm. 

  • The petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual as standard, while the turbo-petrol comes with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT. The diesel engine comes with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. 

  • The Sonet is one of the few subcompact SUVs with the diesel-automatic combination, besides the XUV300 and Nexon. 

  • The petrol variants are cheaper than the diesel variants by up to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, the difference between the turbo-petrol and diesel variants is as low as Rs 20,000. 

Hyundai Venue

2019 Hyundai Venue: First Drive Review: Petrol & Diesel, Manual & Automatic

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre

Power

83PS / 120PS

100PS

Torque

113Nm / 175Nm

240Nm

Gearbox Options

5-speed manual 6-speed manual / 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT (For turbo petrol)

6-speed manual

Price

Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 11.66 lakh

Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh

  • The Venue and Sonet share all their engines producing the same power figures too. 

  • However, the Venue does not get the diesel-AT combination like the Sonet. On the other hand, the Sonet does not get a manual gearbox with the turbo-petrol engine unlike the Venue. 

  • Its turbo-petrol variants are offered with three transmission options - 6-speed manual and iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch auto). 

  • The diesel variants are costlier than their petrol counterparts by up to Rs 1.61 lakh. The difference between the turbo-petrol and diesel variants is up to Rs 50,000. 

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre

Power

120PS

110PS

Torque

170Nm

260Nm

Gearbox Options

6-speed manual / AMT

6-speed manual / AMT

Price

Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh

Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh

  • The Nexon comes with a 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 110PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

  • Transmission options for both of them include 6-speed manual and AMT. 

  • The diesel variants demand Rs 1.33 lakh over the petrol variants. 

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT

 

Petrol

Diesel

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre

Power

110PS

117PS

Torque

200Nm

300Nm

Gearbox Options

6-speed manual / AMT 

6-speed manual / AMT

Price

Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 11.12 lakh

Rs 8.70 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh

  • XUV300 is powered by a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 117PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

  • Both the engines get 6-speed manual and AMT units as standard. 

  • The price difference between the diesel and petrol variants goes up to Rs 1.15 lakh.










