Here Are The Top 10 Cars That Give You The Option Of A Petrol And A Diesel Engine
Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan And Renault, on the other hand, offer petrol-only cars now
While many carmakers are phasing out diesel engines due to stricter emission norms, some are still keeping them alive. Diesel cars often demand a premium over the petrol ones, but they offer relatively better fuel efficiency and the diesel rates are slightly lower than petrol, reducing the overall running costs. Only a few models within a Rs 10 lakh budget are still offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Here’s the list of top 10 cars that come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios/Aura
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo
|
1.2-litre
|
Power
|
83PS / 100PS
|
75PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm / 172NM
|
190Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual/AMT (Not for turbo engine)
|
5-speed manual/AMT
|
Price
|
Rs 5.87 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh / Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.71 lakh (Aura)
|
Rs 7.12 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh / Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh (Aura)
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura share their petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines.
-
Both of them are offered with 5-speed manual and AMT options with the 1.2-litre engines.
-
The turbo-petrol engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.
-
Additionally, both models get a CNG-Petrol option with select variants.
-
The diesel variants demand a premium of up to Rs 1.11 lakh over the corresponding petrol variants.
Ford Figo/Aspire/Freestyle
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
97PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
119Nm
|
215Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual
|
Price
|
Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 7.27 lakh / Rs 7.27 lakh to Rs 7.62 lakh (Aspire) / Rs 7.27 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh (Freestyle)
|
Rs 7.92 lakh to Rs 8.37 lakh / Rs 8.37 lakh to Rs 8.72 lakh (Aspire) / Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh (Freestyle)
-
The Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire share their 97PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.
-
There’s no automatic on offer for either engine, only a 5-speed manual transmission.
-
The Freestyle is slightly costlier than the Aspire and Figo.
-
The diesel variants of all the three models demand Rs 1.10 lakh over the petrol variants.
Tata Altroz
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo petrol
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
86PS / 110PS
|
90PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm / 140Nm
|
200Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual
|
5-speed manual
|
Price
|
Rs 5.7 lakh to Rs 8.86 lakh
|
Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.46 lakh
-
Tata Altroz is available with three engine options - an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol, a 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 90PS 1.5-litre diesel.
-
All three of them get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. There is no automatic option available with the Altroz.
-
The diesel variants demand up to Rs 1.3 lakh over the corresponding petrol variants.
Honda Amaze
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
90PS
|
100PS / 80PS (CVT)
|
Torque
|
110Nm
|
200Nm / 160 Nm (CVT)
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual/CVT
|
5-speed manual/CVT
|
Price
|
Rs 6.22 lakh to Rs 8.91 lakh
|
Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh
-
The Amaze is powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 100PS (80PS for CVT) 1.5-litre diesel engine.
-
Transmission options for both the engines include a 5-speed manual and CVT automatic.
-
The price difference between the diesel and petrol engine is up to Rs 1.46 lakh.
Hyundai i20
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
83PS / 120PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm / 175Nm
|
240Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual / CVT (For petrol) 6-speed iMT* / 7-speed DCT (For turbo petrol)
|
6-speed manual
|
Price
|
Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh
|
Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh
* clutchless manual
-
The Hyundai i20 boasts of three engine options - an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, a 120PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel.
-
There are five transmission options available. The petrol engine comes with the option of a 5-speed manual or CVT, the turbo-petrol with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT and the diesel with a 6-speed manual.
-
The difference between the petrol and diesel variants is Rs 1.4 lakh.
Honda WR-V
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
90PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
110Nm
|
200Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual
|
6-speed manual
|
Price
|
Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh
|
Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh
-
Honda WR-V comes with a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.
-
While the petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual, the diesel is offered with a 6-speed manual. There’s no automatic transmission on offer.
-
The petrol variants are cheaper than the diesel variants by Rs 1.32 lakh.
Kia Sonet
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
83PS / 120PS
|
100PS / 115PS (AT)
|
Torque
|
113Nm / 175Nm
|
240Nm / 250Nm (AT)
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual (petrol) 6-speed iMT* / 7-speed DCT (For turbo petrol)
|
6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic
|
Price
|
Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh
*clutchless manual
-
The Sonet is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine rated at 83PS and 113Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel rated at 100PS and 240 Nm (115PS and 250Nm for the AT) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 120PS and 175Nm.
-
The petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual as standard, while the turbo-petrol comes with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT. The diesel engine comes with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
-
The Sonet is one of the few subcompact SUVs with the diesel-automatic combination, besides the XUV300 and Nexon.
-
The petrol variants are cheaper than the diesel variants by up to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, the difference between the turbo-petrol and diesel variants is as low as Rs 20,000.
Hyundai Venue
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
83PS / 120PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm / 175Nm
|
240Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
5-speed manual 6-speed manual / 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT (For turbo petrol)
|
6-speed manual
|
Price
|
Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 11.66 lakh
|
Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh
-
The Venue and Sonet share all their engines producing the same power figures too.
-
However, the Venue does not get the diesel-AT combination like the Sonet. On the other hand, the Sonet does not get a manual gearbox with the turbo-petrol engine unlike the Venue.
-
Its turbo-petrol variants are offered with three transmission options - 6-speed manual and iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch auto).
-
The diesel variants are costlier than their petrol counterparts by up to Rs 1.61 lakh. The difference between the turbo-petrol and diesel variants is up to Rs 50,000.
Tata Nexon
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
120PS
|
110PS
|
Torque
|
170Nm
|
260Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
6-speed manual / AMT
|
6-speed manual / AMT
|
Price
|
Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh
|
Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh
-
The Nexon comes with a 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 110PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.
-
Transmission options for both of them include 6-speed manual and AMT.
-
The diesel variants demand Rs 1.33 lakh over the petrol variants.
Mahindra XUV300
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre
|
Power
|
110PS
|
117PS
|
Torque
|
200Nm
|
300Nm
|
Gearbox Options
|
6-speed manual / AMT
|
6-speed manual / AMT
|
Price
|
Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 11.12 lakh
|
Rs 8.70 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh
-
XUV300 is powered by a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 117PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.
-
Both the engines get 6-speed manual and AMT units as standard.
-
The price difference between the diesel and petrol variants goes up to Rs 1.15 lakh.
