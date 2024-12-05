Here Are The Key Features Offered On The Base Pack One Variant Of Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e, the carmaker’s newest flagship EV, has some premium features even in the base variant, including three screens and six airbags

The XEV 9e is Mahindra’s first EV to be launched under its new EV-specific sub-brand called the ‘XEV’.

Mahindra will offer the XEV 9e in three broad variants: One, Two, and Three.

The main features of the base ‘One’ variant include three digital displays, 6 airbags and fabric upholstery.

Features such as a fixed glass roof, leatherette upholstery, and seat ventilation are limited to higher-spec variants.

The EV comes with a 59 kWh battery pack with a single-motor setup, with a claimed range of 542 km.

Mahindra XEV 9e comes with an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 21.90 lakh.

Prices of the remaining variants will likely be revealed in January 2025.

The Mahindra XEV 9e was unveiled recently, and it has now become the carmaker’s latest flagship EV model. It is essentially an SUV-coupe version of the upcoming all-electric XUV700 (whose concept was known as the XUV.e8), which could be named the ‘XEV 7e’. Mahindra will offer the XEV 9e in three broad variants: One, Two, and Three. It has already revealed the starting price of the XEV 9e as Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). If you have been wondering about picking the XEV 9e’s base-spec ‘One’ variant, take a look at its key features below.

Exterior and Interior

The exterior of the SUV coupe comes with an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo, 19-inch wheels with stylised covers, connected LED DRLs up front, LED tail lights and flush-type door handles. The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with a fabric upholstered interior.

Comfort

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes loaded with features that include connected car tech, auto LED headlights, a push-button start/stop, and cruise control. Other features include charging ports for the front and rear, height-adjustable driver seat and seat belts, and cooled console storage. The EV also has automatic climate control and rear AC vents.

Safety Features

The XEV 9e’s base variant gets all the essential safety features and comes with 6 airbags, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors, and an electronic parking brake. Mahindra has also included driver drowsiness detection and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The only major thing missing here is Level-2 ADAS, which is reserved for higher-end variants.

Infotainment

One good thing about the XEV 9e is that Mahindra hasn’t skimped on the infotainment set-up. It comes with a triple 12.3-inch screen set-up. The left screen is for the co-driver, while the centre screen is the infotainment hub and the right side is the digital driver display. It also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, along with pre-installed OTT apps available. It also comes with Amazon Alexa support and 4 speakers with 2 tweeters.

Powertrain

The One variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e comes with a 59 kWh battery pack. The motor paired with it outputs 231 PS and 380 Nm, with a claimed range of 542 Km (MIDC part I + II). The EV only has an RWD (rear-wheel drive) option for the base variant. The battery pack comes with fast charging, going from 20% to 80% in 20 minutes with a 140 kW DC charger.

Features on the Highest Variant Of Mahindra XEV 9e

Externally, the Mahindra XEV 9e’s highest variant gets welcome and goodbye animations on its front and rear LED lights. Internally it gets a roof-mounted glass roof which comes with an illuminated Infinity logo system with mood lighting for the cabin. The SUV coupe also gets regenerative braking controls on the steering wheel. The sound system is a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system. The Mahindra XEV 9e also comes with an automatic parking system, two-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats as well as a wireless phone charger.

Rivals

Mahindra’s SUV coupe will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

