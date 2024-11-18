You Can Get Your Hands On The Tata Harrier EV By March 2025

Along with confirming the Harrier EV’s launch timeline, the carmaker has also revealed when the Tata Sierra will be introduced

Tata Motors had earlier stated that it will introduce two new EVs in the financial year 2024-25 and it has already launched the Curvv EV a few months back. Now, the Indian carmaker, in its earnings call, has revealed that the Harrier EV will be launched towards the end of the financial year 2024-25, which is by March 2025. The carmaker has also confirmed that the Tata Sierra will be on sale by the end of 2025. Let us now see what the Tata Harrier EV can offer:

A Dual-motor Setup

One of the spy shots of the Tata Harrier EV revealed a rear-axle-mounted electric motor on the Harrier EV. This means that the upcoming Tata EV can have the option of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups, the latter of which can additionally have an electric motor mounted on the front axle.

Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications. However, we believe it could be offered with a claimed range of over 500 km, as the Tata Curvv EV, sitting a segment lower, has a claimed range of up to 502 km.

A Similar Design To The Harrier

The numerous spy shots reveal that the Harrier EV is likely to come with the same silhouette as its combustion engine counterpart, as we have seen with other Tata offerings. Also, at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Tata showcased the evolved version of the Harrier EV concept, which looked closer to a production-ready version.

The same concept had a different set of alloy wheels compared to its ICE counterpart, and along with specific EV design elements, it will also get a closed-off grille. The actual design of the production-ready version is expected to be revealed in the coming months since the launch isn’t that far away.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

Expected Features

The majority of the new Harrier's key features are expected to be available in its electric version, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and dual-zone automatic AC. It can also get ventilated and powered front seats, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof (with mood lighting), and a gesture-enabled powered tailgate.

In terms of safety, it will likely have up to seven airbags and a 360-degree camera. The Harrier EV could also get the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) seen with the ICE version of the Harrier.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Tata Harrier EV is likely to be priced around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Mahindra XEV 9e, it will also rival the Mahindra XUV.e8, BYD Atto 3 and Maruti eVX while being a premium alternative to the MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Harrier diesel