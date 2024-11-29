Here Are 10 Features Seen For The First Time On A Mahindra Car

The list includes quite a few luxury car features which have now been introduced with the XEV 9e and BE 6e

Mahindra recently introduced the XEV 9e and BE 6e which feature a complete design shift, with sportier and more aggressive styling along with a minimalist interior. But apart from their appearance, both EVs are also gaining a lot of interest for the advanced features they introduce. These features not only offer added convenience but also make their debut in any Mahindra car. In this report, we explain ten such tech upgrades that are introduced with the XEV 9e and BE 6e.

Triple Screen Layout

The Mahindra XEV 9e features a three-screen layout in its cabin, including a digital driver's display, an infotainment unit, and a third display for the front passenger's entertainment. While you might be familiar with the functions of the first two displays, the third one allows the front passenger to stream movies and other OTT content, play games, and even attend online calls. Additionally, Mahindra has integrated climate controls and volume control functions into these displays.

Fixed Glass Roof With Illumination

Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e come equipped with a fixed panoramic glass roof, illuminated by light strips. Mahindra claims these lights project 16 million hues and change colours based on your driving speed. Depending on the EV you choose from the above two, the panoramic glass roof features different patterns and also syncs with the cabin’s ambient lighting.

2-spoke Steering Wheel With Illuminated Logo

The Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e also come with a two-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated Mahindra logo. While you may have seen this design in recent Tata offerings, this is the first time a Mahindra features it. The new steering wheel also includes toggle switches for functions like volume control and instrument cluster menu, and also features paddle shifters for adjusting battery regen. It also has buttons for a one-pedal drive and boost mode, which we will discuss further in this report.

Augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display

The two new Mahindra EVs also feature a heads-up display integrated with augmented reality technology. It projects information like vehicle speed and turn-by-turn navigation for the driver, adjusting its brightness and position accordingly. This creates a 3D effect, making it appear as though the information is projected onto the road ahead.

16-Speaker Sound System

Both the XEV 9e and the BE 6e feature a 1400W, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. This audio system also supports Dolby Atmos, further enhancing the cabin experience with surround sound capabilities. It also helps these EVs stand out from rivals such as the Tata Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV.

Auto Park Assist

Mahindra has made good use of the 360-degree camera system in both EVs by incorporating Auto Park Assist, a feature typically found in luxury cars. This system helps park the vehicle in tight spaces and parallel parking situations, allowing the car to take control during these manoeuvres. Additionally, you can park the vehicle by stepping outside and even move it to a desirable spot, apart from pre-programmed scenarios, if needed.

LED DRL Animations

The XEV 9e and BE 6e feature sleek LED DRLs at the front along with LED taillights. These lights are not just for aesthetics as they also include animations which are first for any Mahindra car. The animations activate when you lock or unlock the vehicle, and can also be triggered while playing music — a fun party trick, to be honest. There’s also a ‘Groove Me’ function that activates a light and sound show that syncs with the streaming music, enhancing the listening experience.

Selfie Camera

The XEV 9e and BE 6e also come equipped with a selfie camera inside the cabin. As the name suggests, it does take selfies, but that's not its primary function. The camera tracks the driver's face and can alert the driver to take a break if it detects fatigue. It can also be used for video conferencing, like Zoom calls.

NFC Car Unlocking

With the XEV 9e or the BE 6e, you can also unlock the vehicle using an NFC-supported key. This eliminates the hassle of carrying a regular key, as it is replaced by a card-type key that lets you unlock the vehicle with just a tap.

Boost Mode

Last but not least is the Boost mode. This mode provides a 10-second full power boost, giving you a sudden surge of the powertrain's full potential. It can be quite useful when overtaking vehicles on long stretches of highway.

Bonus: Dual wireless phone chargers

Well, if the above ten features were not enough, we even have a bonus. Both the XEV 9e and BE 6e are the first Mahindras to come equipped with dual wireless phone chargers. Both charging pads are located in the centre console, providing extra convenience for the front-row occupants.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e: Price And Rivals

Mahindra has announced the prices for the base variants of the BE 6e and XEV 9e, both featuring a 59 kWh battery pack. The BE 6e starts at Rs 18.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh (both introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

The BE 6e competes with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV, while the XEV 9e will rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

Let us know in the comments which of the above-mentioned features impressed you the most.

