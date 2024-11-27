Explore Mahindra XEV 9e Electric SUV-coupe In 15 Real-life Images

The Mahindra XEV 9e is based on the new INGLO architecture, and boasts a futuristic design inside and out

The Mahindra XEV 9e has become the new flagship product in the Indian automaker’s EV lineup, launched recently starting from Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The XEV 9e is an electric SUV-coupe which boasts a futuristic design, tech-loaded cabin, and powerful electric motor. Let’s have a look at how this new flagship EV from Mahindra looks in 15 real-life images.

Front

The XEV 9e features an upright bonnet with a closed-off grille. The fascia is highlighted by inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs, which also function as turn indicators. Below the LED strip, there is a split headlight setup. Lower the closed grille, an air dam directs airflow to cool the battery.

It also gets an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo in the centre of the bonnet.

Side

The XEV 9e features a coupe roofline, while the SUV characteristics are enhanced by gloss black cladding and a high ground clearance. Mahindra has provided it with flush-type door handles with NFC support for locking and unlocking the doors.

The XEV 9e sits on aerodynamically styled 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while buyers can pick 20-inch units as optional extras too.

Rear

The rear is highlighted by inverted L-shaped connected LED tail lights and a prominent blacked out bumper. There’s also an extended roof spoiler and Mahindra’s new ‘Infinity’ logo on the tailgate.

Boot And Frunk

The XEV 9e offers a boot space of 663 litres, and there’s also an additional 150 litres of frunk (front+trunk) storage provided under the hood.

Interior

Inside, the XEV 9e features a dual-tone black and white cabin theme along with piano black inserts on the centre console. The main highlight of the dashboard is its triple screen setup (12.3-inch each) for the driver’s display, infotainment, and passenger display. It also gets a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo.

Other features on board the XEV 9e include a 1400 W 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone automatic AC, ventilated and powered front seats, and a wireless phone charger. It also gets an augmented reality-based heads-up display.

Passenger safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability program (ESP) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech such as lane-keep assist, forward-collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

The XEV 9e gets white leatherette seat upholstery, and the rear seats also come with a rear centre armrest and rear AC vents for enhanced convenience.

Battery Pack And Range

Mahindra offers the XEV 9e with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Phase I+II) 542 km 656 km No of electric motor 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Drive Type RWD RWD

RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e will rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

