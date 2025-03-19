Made-in-India Nissan Magnite Introduced In The Middle East, Offered With A Single Engine Option

The Middle East becomes the one of the first regions in the world to get the new left-hand-drive version of the Magnite SUV

The Saudi Arabia-spec model gets only three variants, compared to six on offer with the India-spec model.

Gets the same exterior design as the India-spec model, including all-LED lighting and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Comes with the same features set as well, including an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, and auto AC.

Safety suite includes 6 airbags, TPMS, and a 360-degree camera.

The Saudi Arabia-spec Magnite only gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a CVT automatic only.

The Saudi-spec Nissan Magnite is priced at SAR 66,699 (approximately Rs 15.36 lakh).

The Nissan Magnite received a facelift last year in India and has now debuted in the Middle East. This makes it one of the first regions in the world to get a left-hand drive (LHD) version of the sub-4m SUV. The Japanese carmaker will be further expanding the Magnite’s reach to over 65 markets under its 'One Car, One World’ vision. The Nissan Magnite can be had in the Middle East region starting from April 2025. Here is a quick overview of the price and features of the sub-4m SUV.

Price

Middle East Model Price (Saudi Riyal) India Model Price SAR 66,699 (approximately Rs 15.36 lakh) Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.27 lakh

Nissan is offering the Magnite at more than double the starting price when compared to the Indian-spec model after the conversion to INR. While the Indian model is offered in six broad variants, Nissan is offering the Magnite in the Middle East in three variants only: S, SV, and SL.

Nissan Magnite: Middle East Spec Overview

The design aspects of the Indian and Middle Eastern Magnite are identical. The fascia is adorned by a large black grille, sharp-looking LED headlights, and LED DRLs. The side profile features silver-coloured door handles, cladding and 16-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. In terms of exterior shades, both models come with a total of 5 dual-tone and 7 monotone colour options.

A major difference among the two Magnite is that the Indian model is offered with a right-hand drive setup, while the Saudi Arabia model features a left-hand drive steering setup. Other design aspects, such as a dual-tone cabin and a 3-spoke steering wheel remain the same.

Its features set also remains the same, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver display, remote engine start, cruise control and a cooled glovebox. While the Indian model gets an air filter, the Saudi Arabia-spec Magnite features an air ioniser.

Safety suite on board models include 6 airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, and traction control system.

While the model sold in India is offered with two engine options, the Saudi Arabia-spec SUV comes with a turbo-petrol engine only, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol engine Power 100 PS Torque 152 Nm Transmission CVT*

*CVT= continuously variable transmission

The Indian model offers the same engine with a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) as well along with the CVT automatic gearbox. Nissan also offers the India-spec Magnite with a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine that the Saudi Arabia-spec model misses out on. It makes 72 PS and 96 Nm, and is paired with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Rivals

The Nissan Magnite in India goes up against the likes of Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

