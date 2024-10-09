2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 78.50 Lakh
Modified On Oct 09, 2024 01:31 PM By Dipan for Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The sixth-generation E-Class LWB has a sharper exterior and a more premium cabin that resembles the EQS sedan
-
Prices range from Rs 78.50 lakh to Rs 92.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).
-
Exterior highlights include LED headlights, a bigger grille, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights.
-
The dashboard has a three-screen setup, and features include a panoramic sunroof and four-zone auto AC.
-
Safety features include eight airbags, ADAS and a 360-degree camera.
-
It is currently offered with a 2-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 2-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine option.
- A new 3-litre six-cylinder engine mild-hybrid petrol engine (381 PS) has also been introduced.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (long wheelbase) has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 78.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Let us take a look at the detailed price list of the new E-Class:
|
Variant
|
Ex-showroom prices
|E 200
|Rs 78.50 lakh
|E 220d
|Rs 81.50 lakh
|E 450
|Rs 92.50 lakh
Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India
This pricing makes the starting price Rs 2.45 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model.
Exterior
The fascia gets sleek LED headlights and a bigger grille than the outgoing model. The grille gets a chrome surround, new tristar elements and the Mercedes logo in the centre. There is also a chrome front skid plate positioned on the bottom portion of the bumper.
The profiles feature 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and flush-type door handles. The turn signals are mounted on the ORVMs. There is a chrome garnish under the doors.
The new E-Class LWB has a wraparound LED tail light design with tristar lighting elements. There is a chrome strip running across the rear profile of the sedan. The rear also features dual exhaust tips finished in chrome.
The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has five monotone colour options on offer: silver, grey, black, white and blue.
Interior, Features And Safety
The 2024 E-Class is available in a choice between brown, beige and black themes. The dashboard has three screens: a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 14.4-inch touchscreen and another 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger. Mercedes is also offering a camera which has been mounted over the dashboard to facilitate video conferencing.
The centre console has two individual armrests (with storage space under them) and a wireless phone charger, which is integrated beneath a wooden panel with a sliding cover, for the front passengers.
The luxury sedan has three rear seats with adjustable headrests. These seats can be reclined up to 36 degrees and the under-thigh support can be extended by up to 40 mm. The rear centre seat can be foldable for a centre armrest which features a wireless phone charger and a storage space.
The new E-Class has electrically retractable and extendable roller sunblinds in the rear doors. The rear doors also come with a power-closing function.
The front passenger seat can be electrically slid at the push of a button to liberate more legroom for the rear seat passengers.
Other features include a 4-zone auto AC with digital vent control, a 17-speaker Burmester sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and memory function on the front seats.
Safety features include eight airbags, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets some ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
Powertrain Options
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has three engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
2-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol
|
3-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine
|
2-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel
|
Power
|
197 PS
|
381 PS
|
200 PS
|
Torque
|
320 Nm
|
TBA
|
440 Nm
|
Transmission
|
9-speed automatic
|
9-speed automatic
|
9-speed automatic
Deliveries And Rivals
Deliveries for the E 200 variant will commence soon, while deliveries for the other variants will start by the end of this year. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz LWB rivals the likes of the Audi A6 and the BMW 5 Series LWB.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
0 out of 0 found this helpful