2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 78.50 Lakh

Modified On Oct 09, 2024

The sixth-generation E-Class LWB has a sharper exterior and a more premium cabin that resembles the EQS sedan

Prices range from Rs 78.50 lakh to Rs 92.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Exterior highlights include LED headlights, a bigger grille, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

The dashboard has a three-screen setup, and features include a panoramic sunroof and four-zone auto AC.

Safety features include eight airbags, ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

It is currently offered with a 2-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 2-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine option.

A new 3-litre six-cylinder engine mild-hybrid petrol engine (381 PS) has also been introduced.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (long wheelbase) has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 78.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Let us take a look at the detailed price list of the new E-Class:

Variant Ex-showroom prices E 200 Rs 78.50 lakh E 220d Rs 81.50 lakh E 450 Rs 92.50 lakh

Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

This pricing makes the starting price Rs 2.45 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model.

Exterior

The fascia gets sleek LED headlights and a bigger grille than the outgoing model. The grille gets a chrome surround, new tristar elements and the Mercedes logo in the centre. There is also a chrome front skid plate positioned on the bottom portion of the bumper.

The profiles feature 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and flush-type door handles. The turn signals are mounted on the ORVMs. There is a chrome garnish under the doors.

The new E-Class LWB has a wraparound LED tail light design with tristar lighting elements. There is a chrome strip running across the rear profile of the sedan. The rear also features dual exhaust tips finished in chrome.

The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has five monotone colour options on offer: silver, grey, black, white and blue.

Interior, Features And Safety

The 2024 E-Class is available in a choice between brown, beige and black themes. The dashboard has three screens: a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 14.4-inch touchscreen and another 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger. Mercedes is also offering a camera which has been mounted over the dashboard to facilitate video conferencing.

The centre console has two individual armrests (with storage space under them) and a wireless phone charger, which is integrated beneath a wooden panel with a sliding cover, for the front passengers.

The luxury sedan has three rear seats with adjustable headrests. These seats can be reclined up to 36 degrees and the under-thigh support can be extended by up to 40 mm. The rear centre seat can be foldable for a centre armrest which features a wireless phone charger and a storage space.

The new E-Class has electrically retractable and extendable roller sunblinds in the rear doors. The rear doors also come with a power-closing function.

The front passenger seat can be electrically slid at the push of a button to liberate more legroom for the rear seat passengers.

Other features include a 4-zone auto AC with digital vent control, a 17-speaker Burmester sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and memory function on the front seats.

Safety features include eight airbags, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets some ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has three engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol 3-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine 2-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel Power 197 PS 381 PS 200 PS Torque 320 Nm TBA 440 Nm Transmission 9-speed automatic 9-speed automatic 9-speed automatic

Deliveries And Rivals

Deliveries for the E 200 variant will commence soon, while deliveries for the other variants will start by the end of this year. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz LWB rivals the likes of the Audi A6 and the BMW 5 Series LWB.

