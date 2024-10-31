Our Instagram Followers Are Most Excited About This Thing In the 2024 Maruti Dzire

Published On Oct 31, 2024 03:01 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire 2024

After the leaked photos of the sedan created a buzz, we asked people what they were most excited about in the 2024 Maruti Dzire

Ahead of its launch on November 11, photos of the new-generation Maruti Dzire were leaked online, giving us a detailed look at the updated subcompact sedan’s design. As the launch date approaches, so does the excitement surrounding the 2024 Dzire. To gauge which aspects of the Dzire people are most interested in, we conducted a poll on the CarDekho Instagram handle, and the results were interesting, to say the least.

The Public Opinion

The Instagram Poll had a simple question “One thing you are looking forward to in the new Dzire?” The options were exterior, interior, features and price.

Out of the total 2331 respondents, 40 percent indicated that they were most excited about the exterior look of the 2024 Maruti Dzire. Other aspects garnered mixed interest. 24 percent were eager to check out the interior, 20 percent were curious about the expected price, and 16 percent were focused on the features that would make it to the final specification list.

Additionally, some comments on the Instagram story expressed an enthusiasm for learning more about the powertrain.

2024 Maruti Dzire: What We Know So Far?

The leaked images of the 2024 Maruti Dzire reveal that it will feature a fresh design that sets it apart from the Swift, its hatchback counterpart. It has a large grille with horizontal slats, sleek LED headlights similar to the Ciaz, and a sporty front bumper. The rear sports Y-shaped LED tail lights connected by a chrome strip and new dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2024 Dzire is expected to share its dashboard layout with the 2024 Swift, however, it can get a different and lighter cabin theme. Features may include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, and cruise control. A single-pane sunroof is also expected and it will be a first for its segment, along with safety features like 6 standard airbags and a 360-degree camera.

It is expected to borrow the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine of the current-gen Swift that produces 82 PS and 112 Nm. It is likely to be offered with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and will continue to rival the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.

