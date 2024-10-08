BYD eMAX 7 Launched, Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh

Modified On Oct 08, 2024 01:36 PM By Ansh for BYD eMAX 7

The electric MPV comes with two battery pack options: 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh, and offers an NEDC-claimed range of up to 530 km

Prices of the BYD eMAX 7 range from Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

Available in two variants: Premium and Superior.

Features include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, ventilated front seats, 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

Offered in both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

The BYD eMAX 7 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and it is the facelifted version of the BYD e6 electric MPV. The updated version offers a more modern design, new features, and an improved claimed range. Bookings for this MPV are already underway, and here is everything you need to know about the BYD eMAX 7:

Price

Introductory, Ex-showroom Price Premium 6-seater Rs 26.90 lakh Premium 7-seater Rs 27.90 lakh Superior 6-seater Rs 29.30 lakh Superior 7-seater Rs 29.90 lakh

Compared to the e6, which was available in a single variant, the eMAX 7 is offered in two trims, and the starting price is lower by Rs 2.25 lakh.

Design

The fascia of the eMAX 7 gets updated sleeker LED headlamps and an Atto 3-like grille. The bumper has also been tweaked, along with the headlamp’s internal lighting elements.

The silhouette remains the same as the e6, but it sports new 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels finished in a dual-tone shade.

At the back, it comes with a connected LED tail lamp setup, and compared to the outgoing e6, the eMAX 7’s rear end has a thinner width-spanning chrome strip, and a sleeker bumper.

It is being offered in four colours: Quartz Blue, Cosmos Blue, Crystal White, and Harbour Grey.

Cabin

It comes with a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme, where the dashboard is finished in all-black and has a chrome strip running across its width. BYD offers it in both 6- and 7-seater layouts, and the seats are covered in brown leatherette upholstery. The door pads also get soft-touch leatherette padding.

The steering wheel is new and has chrome inserts on it. These chrome accents are further featured on the AC vents and doors. The doors also get ambient lighting.

Features & Safety

In terms of tech, it comes with a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a 5-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a fixed panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker sound system, an electric tailgate, and Vehicle-2-load technology. The driver seat is 6-way electrically adjustable, while the co-driver seat is 4-way electrically adjustable.

For passenger safety, the eMAX 7 is equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Battery Pack & Range

Battery Pack 55.4 kWh 71.8 kWh Electric Motor Power 163 PS 204 PS Electric Motor Torque 310 Nm 310 Nm NEDC*-claimed range 420 km 530 km 0-100 kmph time 10.1 seconds 8.6 seconds

* NEDC - New European Driving Cycle

It supports DC fast charging of up to 115 kW. The smaller battery pack supports DC fast charging of up to 89 kW. Both battery packs also support AC charging of up to 7 kW.

Rivals

The BYD eMAX 7 has no direct rival in the Indian market, but it serves as an all-electric alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.

