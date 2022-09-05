Published On Sep 05, 2022 12:52 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

Eight out of the 15 spots in this list are occupied by SUVs

We have some different contenders in the best-selling cars list (top 15) for the month of August. SUVs occupy most positions, while hatchbacks (and a sedan) have taken the back seat. Moreover, the Wagon R was replaced by another Maruti for the pole position.

Here’s how each model fared in August 2022:

Models August 2022 August 2021 July 2022 Maruti Baleno 18,418 15,646 17,960 Maruti Wagon R 18,398 9,628 22,588 Maruti Brezza 15,193 12,906 9,709 Tata Nexon 15,085 10,006 14,214 Maruti Alto 14,388 13,236 9,065 Hyundai Creta 12,577 12,597 12,625 Tata Punch 12,006 - 11,007 Maruti Eeco 11,999 10,666 13,048 Maruti Dzire 11,868 5,714 13,747 Maruti Swift 11,275 12,483 17,539 Hyundai Venue 11,240 8,377 12,000 Maruti Ertiga 9,314 6,251 9,694 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 9,274 8,023 10,000 Kia Seltos 8,652 8,619 8,541 Mahindra Bolero 8,246 3,218 7,917

Key Takeaways:

The Maruti Baleno overtakes the Wagon R to secure the pole position by just a few units. When compared with the previous year, its sales have grown by 20 per cent.

The Maruti Wagon R’s sales dropped by around 4,000 units compared to July. However, its year-on-year (YoY) sales has doubled over the past year.

The last podium spot is taken up by the new Brezza, which is behind the Wagon R by over 3,000 units. The subcompact SUV’s monthly sales have grown by nearly 50 per cent, or by 5,500 units.

The next place is occupied by the Brezza’s competitor, the Tata Nexon. Its YoY sales see a good 50 per cent increase, while the monthly sales have improved by around 1,000 units.

The Maruti Alto has reported over 14,000 unit sales in August, seeing a good jump of 5,000 units over July. The entry-level car’s sales are expected to improve further with the arrival of the new generation Alto K10.

The Hyundai Creta registers itself as the best-selling compact SUV while maintaining average sales of around 12,000 units.

Tata has sold over 12,000 units of the Punch , seeing a 1,000-unit jump from the month of July.

Maruti’s workhorse, the Eeco, despite being one of the most outdated on this list, continues to be among the top ten cars.

The only sedan on this list, the Maruti Dzire, witnesses an almost 100 per cent growth in YoY sales. However, its monthly sales have fallen by around 2,000 units.

Maruti sold 11,275 units of the Swift last month, seeing over a 40 per cent decline in the monthly sales of the popular hatchback. The annual sales are also down by over 1,200 units.

The Hyundai Venue falls eight positions behind its prime competitor, the Brezza. The Venue’s is the last one on this list above the 10,000 unit sales mark.

The Ertiga reports sales of around 9,300 units in August, seeing a 50 per cent increase in the annual sales.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is just three positions behind its toughest contender, the Swift. Compared to July, the hatchback’s sales have dropped by around 800 units.

The Kia Seltos maintains an average of around 8,000 units per month, securing the second last position on the list.

Finally, we have the Mahindra Bolero, which is still the best-selling car from the Indian SUV maker. The workhorse sees a 150 per cent growth in sales compared to the August 2021 period.

