Here Are 15 Best-selling Cars In August 2022
Eight out of the 15 spots in this list are occupied by SUVs
We have some different contenders in the best-selling cars list (top 15) for the month of August. SUVs occupy most positions, while hatchbacks (and a sedan) have taken the back seat. Moreover, the Wagon R was replaced by another Maruti for the pole position.
Here’s how each model fared in August 2022:
|
Models
|
August 2022
|
August 2021
|
July 2022
|
Maruti Baleno
|
18,418
|
15,646
|
17,960
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
18,398
|
9,628
|
22,588
|
Maruti Brezza
|
15,193
|
12,906
|
9,709
|
Tata Nexon
|
15,085
|
10,006
|
14,214
|
Maruti Alto
|
14,388
|
13,236
|
9,065
|
Hyundai Creta
|
12,577
|
12,597
|
12,625
|
Tata Punch
|
12,006
|
-
|
11,007
|
Maruti Eeco
|
11,999
|
10,666
|
13,048
|
Maruti Dzire
|
11,868
|
5,714
|
13,747
|
Maruti Swift
|
11,275
|
12,483
|
17,539
|
Hyundai Venue
|
11,240
|
8,377
|
12,000
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
9,314
|
6,251
|
9,694
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
9,274
|
8,023
|
10,000
|
Kia Seltos
|
8,652
|
8,619
|
8,541
|
Mahindra Bolero
|
8,246
|
3,218
|
7,917
Key Takeaways:
-
The Maruti Baleno overtakes the Wagon R to secure the pole position by just a few units. When compared with the previous year, its sales have grown by 20 per cent.
-
The Maruti Wagon R’s sales dropped by around 4,000 units compared to July. However, its year-on-year (YoY) sales has doubled over the past year.
-
The last podium spot is taken up by the new Brezza, which is behind the Wagon R by over 3,000 units. The subcompact SUV’s monthly sales have grown by nearly 50 per cent, or by 5,500 units.
-
The next place is occupied by the Brezza’s competitor, the Tata Nexon. Its YoY sales see a good 50 per cent increase, while the monthly sales have improved by around 1,000 units.
-
The Maruti Alto has reported over 14,000 unit sales in August, seeing a good jump of 5,000 units over July. The entry-level car’s sales are expected to improve further with the arrival of the new generation Alto K10.
-
The Hyundai Creta registers itself as the best-selling compact SUV while maintaining average sales of around 12,000 units.
-
Tata has sold over 12,000 units of the Punch , seeing a 1,000-unit jump from the month of July.
-
Maruti’s workhorse, the Eeco, despite being one of the most outdated on this list, continues to be among the top ten cars.
-
The only sedan on this list, the Maruti Dzire, witnesses an almost 100 per cent growth in YoY sales. However, its monthly sales have fallen by around 2,000 units.
-
Maruti sold 11,275 units of the Swift last month, seeing over a 40 per cent decline in the monthly sales of the popular hatchback. The annual sales are also down by over 1,200 units.
-
The Hyundai Venue falls eight positions behind its prime competitor, the Brezza. The Venue’s is the last one on this list above the 10,000 unit sales mark.
-
The Ertiga reports sales of around 9,300 units in August, seeing a 50 per cent increase in the annual sales.
-
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is just three positions behind its toughest contender, the Swift. Compared to July, the hatchback’s sales have dropped by around 800 units.
-
The Kia Seltos maintains an average of around 8,000 units per month, securing the second last position on the list.
-
Finally, we have the Mahindra Bolero, which is still the best-selling car from the Indian SUV maker. The workhorse sees a 150 per cent growth in sales compared to the August 2021 period.
