Published On Dec 09, 2022 06:51 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Kona

Make your bank account less lighter by saving up to Rs 1.5 lakh on these models

Hyundai Kona Electric gets the maximum discount of Rs 1.5 lakh among cars.

It is followed by Mahindra XUV300 and Volkswagen Taigun with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero Neo can be had with offers up to Rs 95,000.

All these offers are valid till the end of this year.

Multiple carmakers in India have come out with year-end offers this December. They offer cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate/loyalty discounts and other benefits on various models in their lineup, and we have taken the top seven cars from these brands which can be had with the highest benefits this month.

The model-wise offers list is mentioned below:

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 1.5 lakh Total Benefits Rs 1.5 lakh

The Hyundai Kona Electric is offered with the highest discount this month amongst all the models mentioned here.

The carmaker asks between Rs 23.84 lakh and Rs 24.03 lakh for the EV.

Volkswagen Taigun

Offer Amount (MY22) Amount (MY23) Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Corporate Exchange Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 95,000

These benefits are available on the top-spec GT manual trim.

The MY22 variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 and the MY23 models get up to Rs 45,000 off.

No cash discount is available on the base-spec Comfortline and range-topping GT DCT variants.

Exchange bonus, corporate discount and corporate exchange benefits are the same for models of both years.

A loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is also offered on both MY22 and MY23 cars. Customers can either choose the loyalty bonus or the corporate discount and corporate exchange, not both.

The higher-spec Topline trim comes with a corporate discount of Rs 20,000.

Customers can also avail of a four-year service package, while a Rs 15,000 support for the manual AC is available only with the mid-spec Highline trim.

Total savings for the Highline trim are up to Rs 90,000 for the MY22 units and up to Rs 85,000 for the MY23 units.

Volkswagen Taigun’s prices range from Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 18.96 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Offers Amount W4 W6 W8 W8(O) Turbo Sport [W6, W8, W8 (O)] Petrol MT/ Diesel MT Petrol & Diesel (MT/AMT) Petrol & Diesel (MT/AMT) Petrol & Diesel (MT/AMT) Petrol MT Cash Discount Rs 24,000 Rs 51,000 Rs 61,000 Rs 71,000 Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 NA Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000 Up to Rs 80,000 Up to Rs 90,000 Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 60,000

The highest benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh can be availed of on the top-spec W8 (O) trim.

The TurboSport variants get a maximum discount of up to Rs 60,000.

All variants get the same exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000.

A corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000 is available on all trims except the TurboSport variants.

Mahindra has priced the XUV300 from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Offers Amount N4 N8 N10 & N10 (OPT) Cash Discount Rs 44,000 Rs 46,000 Rs 71,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Corporate Bonus Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 68,000 Up to Rs 70,000 Up to Rs 95,000

The top-spec N10 and N10 (O) trims get the highest discount of up to Rs 95,000.

Exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000 are the same for all trims.

The Bolero Neo is priced between Rs 9.48 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Offers Amount B2 B4 & B6 B6 (OPT) Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 42,000 Rs 62,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Up toRs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000 Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 75,000

The top-spec B6 (O) trim gets the highest cash discount of Rs 62,000.

All trims get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Mahindra Bolero’s prices range from Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 10.48 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offers Amount Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 NA Up to Rs 60,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 NA Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 75,000

CNG variants of the car get the highest cash discount of Rs 60,000.

Petrol-manual variants get a cash discount of Rs 45,000 while the AMT variants don’t get any.

An exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 is available on all variants.

A corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000 is offered with all petrol variants save for the CNG trims.

The Maruti S-Presso has a price range from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offers Amount Petrol MT LXi Petrol MT VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ Petrol AMT CNG Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 20,000 NA Up to Rs 60,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 NA Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000 Up to Rs 39,000 Up to Rs 19,000 Up to Rs 75,000

Celerio’s CNG variants get maximum benefits of up to Rs 75,000.

The petrol AMT variants don’t get any cash discounts.

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 is applicable on all variants.

Customers can also get a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000 on all variants except CNG.

Its prices range from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Note:

These offers may differ based on your location and the model chosen. We recommend you contact the dealership nearest to you to get more details on your preferred model.

If you plan on selling your vehicle after three to four years of use, getting a MY22 model will lower its resale value. If that’s your case, we recommend you buy a MY23 model instead.

