Save Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Some Hyundai Cars This Diwali

The automaker is offering a lifestyle accessory kit on Venue and Exter in addition to the existing discounts

The pending stocks of the Kona Electric come with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh.

Save up to Rs 58,000 on Grand i10 Nios, while the Aura offers benefits of up to Rs 43,000.

The i20 gets discounts of up to Rs 55,000, though it misses out on corporate bonus.

All discounts are valid till the end of October 2024.

The month of Diwali sees Hyundai introduce significant discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on multiple models in its Indian lineup. The automaker is providing cash, exchange, and corporate discounts on the Exter SUV, i20, Verna and even on the remaining stock of the Kona Electric, this October.

Let’s have a look at model wise offer details:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 58,000

The above-mentioned discounts apply to the petrol manual variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

Buyers looking for AMT and CNG variants of Hyundai’s entry level hatchback offering will get a reduced cash discount of Rs 35,000 while the exchange and corporate bonus remains the same.

It is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

Hyundai is offering these savings on the manual variants of the Hyundai i20. That said, the cash discount gets reduced to Rs 30,000 for the CVT variants.

The exchange bonus remains unchanged irrespective of the variants selected.

There’s no corporate discount on offer with the i20.

Hyundai retails its premium hatchback from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

The above discounts are applicable on all the CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura, save for the base-spec E CNG.

All other variants, including the E CNG, are being offered with a reduced cash discount of Rs 20,000.

The exchange and corporate bonus is the same, irrespective of the variant selected.

The Hyundai Aura is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.05 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000

The petrol variants of Hyundai Exter are available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000. That said, lower-spec variants of the micro SUV are not being offered with any savings.

Buyers looking for the CNG variants will get a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

There is no exchange and corporate bonus available on the Exter.

Hyundai is offering a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 4,999 (which originally costs Rs 17,971), which includes neck rest and cushion kit, bumper corner protector, and 3D boot mat.

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

The benefits mentioned above are only applicable to the mid-spec S and S (O) MT variants, including the knight edition of the Hyundai Venue.

The cash benefits for the turbo-petrol DCT automatic variants and 1.2-litre engine with manual transmission are reduced to Rs 45,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. However, the exchange bonus remains the same across all the variants.

There’s no corporate bonus being offered with Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV.

The Venue is also available with a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 5,999 (which originally costs Rs 21,628) including cup holder coaster kit, door edge guard, and fender garnish.

Hyundai has priced the SUV from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

Hyundai is offering the same benefits on all the variants of the Hyundai Venue N Line.

However, it is also not available with a corporate discount.

It is priced from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

The automaker is offering the same discounts on all variants of the Hyundai Verna.

It is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17.42 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 55,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 85,000

All the variants of the old Alcazar get the same benefits as above.

The automaker doesn’t give any corporate bonus with the Hyundai SUV.

The Alcazar ranges between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.55 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Offer Amount MY23 Tucson MY24 Tucson Cash Discount Up to Rs 2 lakh Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus - Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 2 lakh Up to Rs 75,000

The MY23 Hyundai Tucson’s diesel variants get the highest discounts this October, with total savings of up to Rs 2 lakh. However, the MY23 Tucson’s petrol variants get a maximum discount of Rs 50,000 only.

The carmaker is offering a cash discount of Rs 50,000 on MY24 diesel models along with Rs 25,000 as exchange bonus. The petrol variants of the MY24 Tucson come with a Rs 25,000 cash discount, while the exchange bonus remains the same.

The Hyundai Tucson is priced from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 2 lakh Total Benefits Up to Rs 2 lakh

The Hyundai Kona Electric is also being offered with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh on all the variants.

Hyundai is offering these benefits on the Kona Electric’s pending stock.

Its last recorded price was between Rs 23.84 lakh and Rs 24.03 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

