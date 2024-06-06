Published On Jun 06, 2024 04:31 PM By Ansh for Force Gurkha

With the addition of a 4X2 variant, its prices can start under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 3-door Force Gurkha was updated this year alongside the launch of its 5-door version. The off-roader has always been offered with four-wheel-drive (4WD) as standard. However, a recent RTO document suggests that the Gurkha can soon get a new rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant, which could also mean a drop in its starting price.

No Other Changes Expected

Since the Gurkha is available only in a single fully loaded variant, the RWD variant is not expected to compromise on any features or equipment. It will sport the same updated set of features as the 4WD version which gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

It will also get the same engine as the 4WD version, which comes with a 2.6-litre diesel engine that churns out 140 PS and 320 Nm, and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. The output figures of the RWD version are expected to remain the same.

Low Price?

Yes, the RWD variant is going to be more affordable than the 4WD version. Even if all the features remain the same, the change from 4WD to RWD itself can have a big impact on the price of the off-roader.

For reference, the price gap of the Mahindra Thar 4WD to its RWD variant is over Rs 3.5 lakh. Even if the price difference is not so significant in the Gurkha, we can expect its RWD variant to be priced under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it much more accessible than it is now.

As of now, there is no official news from the carmaker about the launch of Gurkha’s RWD variant, but it might get launched sometime later this year. The Force Gurkha 4WD is priced at Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar. Would you like to see a rear-wheel-drive version of the Gurkha? Let us know in the comments below.

