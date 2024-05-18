Force Gurkha 5-door vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Diesel 4WD MT: Which 4WD SUV To Buy?

Published On May 18, 2024

Both SUVs here comes with 4-wheel-drivetrain (4WD), but the Scorpio N offers more comfort and convenience features

The Force Gurkha 5-door off-road SUV was recently launched with updated features and a more powerful diesel engine. By introducing the 5-door version, Force aims to offer a more practical option of the Gurkha to its customers by adding extra doors and another row of seats in the rear. At a similar price point, there’s also the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4-wheel-drive (4WD) diesel manual variant. Both are body-on-frame SUVs for better off-roading characteristics. Let’s compare these two SUVs in terms of their specifications and features to help you pick the right one for you.

Prices

Force Gurkha 5-door

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4WD Diesel MT

Rs 18 lakh

18.01 lakh

  • The Gurkha 5-door and Scorpio N Z4 4WD diesel manual are almost at the same price point.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Force Gurkha 5-door

Mahindra Scorpio N

Length

4390 mm

4662  mm

Width

1865 mm

1917 mm

Height

2095 mm

1857 mm

Wheelbase

2825 mm

2750 mm

Force Gurkha 5 door side

  • The Mahindra Scorpio N is 272 mm longer and 52 mm wider then Gurkha 5-door, but the Force SUV is 238 mm taller than the Scorpio N.

  • Despite being longer, the wheelbase of the Scorpio N is 75 mm shorter compared to the Gurkha 5-door.

  • However, the Scorpio N’s overall increased length implies that it offers more interior space than the Gurkha 5-door.

  • Both have a 7-seater configuration with a bench row in the middle but the Gurkha gets captain seats in the third row.

Powertrain

Specifications

Force Gurkha 5-door

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Diesel 4WD

Engine

2.6-litre diesel

2.2-litre diesel

Power

140 PS

175 PS

Torque

320 Nm

370 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT

  • Though the Gurkha uses a larger engine than the Scorpio N, it still falls short in terms of power and torque i.e., by 35 PS and 50 Nm.

  • Both SUVs here get manual transmission, but the Gurkha uses a 5-speed manual whereas the Scorpio N comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • The Gurkha is a more capable off-roader here as it gets front and rear differential locks. It also offers a water wading capacity of up to 700 mm. 

  • The Scorpio N here does get transfer case controls, but doesn’t come with brake lock differential.

  • Both also get shift-on-the-fly capability to switch between 2WD, 4H and 4L.

Feature Highlights

Features

Force Gurkha 5-door

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4WD

Exterior

  • LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Front halogen fog lamps

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Air intake snorkel

  • Roof carrier

  • Rear tailgate ladder

  • Dual-barrel halogen headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • 17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover

  • LED turn Indicators on ORVM

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • All black dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Dual-tone black and brown cabin

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

Comfort & Convenience

  • Manual AC

  • Roof mounted air circulation vents for rear passengers

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Charging ports for front and rear passengers

  • Front seat armrest for both passengers

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • All four power windows

  • Manual AC

  • Rear AC vents with fan speed control knob

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Steering mounted audio control

  • Cruise control

  • All four power windows

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Front USB chargers

  • Rear wipers and washer

  • Rear defogger

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Digital Driver’s display

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Analogue cluster with multi-information display

Safety

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Front wheel disc brakes

  • Dual front airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • Hill descent control

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs XUV700

  • For the asking price of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 here is the more practical choice as it has more comfort and convenience features over the Gurkha 5-door.

  • The highlights on the Scorpio N include rear AC vents, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirror). All of these features are not offered with the Gurkha 5-door.

Force Gurkha 5 door cabin

  • The Gurkha 5-door gets a bigger 9-inch touchscreen whereas the Scorpio N comes with an 8-inch unit. Both units however support wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

  • In terms of safety, both SUVs get dual front airbags, but the Scorpio N’s safety extends to electronic stability control (ESC) and all-wheel disc brakes as well.

Final Takeaway

Both the Scorpio N and the Gurkha 5-door are rugged 4WD SUVs and are evenly matched in price, but there's a significant difference in their purpose and capabilities. If you want a more lifestyle-oriented SUV with greater comfort, additional features, and a relaxed highway driving experience, the Scorpio N is a better choice.

However, if your primary goal is serious off-roading but also want to be able to use it as a family car for daily errands, even with sacrificing space, comfort, and features, the Gurkha 5-door might be the right pick for you.

