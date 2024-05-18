Force Gurkha 5-door vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Diesel 4WD MT: Which 4WD SUV To Buy?
Both SUVs here comes with 4-wheel-drivetrain (4WD), but the Scorpio N offers more comfort and convenience features
The Force Gurkha 5-door off-road SUV was recently launched with updated features and a more powerful diesel engine. By introducing the 5-door version, Force aims to offer a more practical option of the Gurkha to its customers by adding extra doors and another row of seats in the rear. At a similar price point, there’s also the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4-wheel-drive (4WD) diesel manual variant. Both are body-on-frame SUVs for better off-roading characteristics. Let’s compare these two SUVs in terms of their specifications and features to help you pick the right one for you.
Prices
|
Force Gurkha 5-door
|
Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4WD Diesel MT
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
18.01 lakh
-
The Gurkha 5-door and Scorpio N Z4 4WD diesel manual are almost at the same price point.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Force Gurkha 5-door
|
Mahindra Scorpio N
|
Length
|
4390 mm
|
4662 mm
|
Width
|
1865 mm
|
1917 mm
|
Height
|
2095 mm
|
1857 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2825 mm
|
2750 mm
-
The Mahindra Scorpio N is 272 mm longer and 52 mm wider then Gurkha 5-door, but the Force SUV is 238 mm taller than the Scorpio N.
-
Despite being longer, the wheelbase of the Scorpio N is 75 mm shorter compared to the Gurkha 5-door.
-
However, the Scorpio N’s overall increased length implies that it offers more interior space than the Gurkha 5-door.
-
Both have a 7-seater configuration with a bench row in the middle but the Gurkha gets captain seats in the third row.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Force Gurkha 5-door
|
Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Diesel 4WD
|
Engine
|
2.6-litre diesel
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
140 PS
|
175 PS
|
Torque
|
320 Nm
|
370 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT
-
Though the Gurkha uses a larger engine than the Scorpio N, it still falls short in terms of power and torque i.e., by 35 PS and 50 Nm.
-
Both SUVs here get manual transmission, but the Gurkha uses a 5-speed manual whereas the Scorpio N comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
The Gurkha is a more capable off-roader here as it gets front and rear differential locks. It also offers a water wading capacity of up to 700 mm.
-
The Scorpio N here does get transfer case controls, but doesn’t come with brake lock differential.
-
Both also get shift-on-the-fly capability to switch between 2WD, 4H and 4L.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Force Gurkha 5-door
|
Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4WD
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
For the asking price of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 here is the more practical choice as it has more comfort and convenience features over the Gurkha 5-door.
-
The highlights on the Scorpio N include rear AC vents, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirror). All of these features are not offered with the Gurkha 5-door.
-
The Gurkha 5-door gets a bigger 9-inch touchscreen whereas the Scorpio N comes with an 8-inch unit. Both units however support wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
-
In terms of safety, both SUVs get dual front airbags, but the Scorpio N’s safety extends to electronic stability control (ESC) and all-wheel disc brakes as well.
Final Takeaway
Both the Scorpio N and the Gurkha 5-door are rugged 4WD SUVs and are evenly matched in price, but there's a significant difference in their purpose and capabilities. If you want a more lifestyle-oriented SUV with greater comfort, additional features, and a relaxed highway driving experience, the Scorpio N is a better choice.
However, if your primary goal is serious off-roading but also want to be able to use it as a family car for daily errands, even with sacrificing space, comfort, and features, the Gurkha 5-door might be the right pick for you.
