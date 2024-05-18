Published On May 18, 2024 12:01 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

Both SUVs here comes with 4-wheel-drivetrain (4WD), but the Scorpio N offers more comfort and convenience features

The Force Gurkha 5-door off-road SUV was recently launched with updated features and a more powerful diesel engine. By introducing the 5-door version, Force aims to offer a more practical option of the Gurkha to its customers by adding extra doors and another row of seats in the rear. At a similar price point, there’s also the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4-wheel-drive (4WD) diesel manual variant. Both are body-on-frame SUVs for better off-roading characteristics. Let’s compare these two SUVs in terms of their specifications and features to help you pick the right one for you.

Prices

Force Gurkha 5-door Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4WD Diesel MT Rs 18 lakh 18.01 lakh

The Gurkha 5-door and Scorpio N Z4 4WD diesel manual are almost at the same price point.

Dimensions

Dimensions Force Gurkha 5-door Mahindra Scorpio N Length 4390 mm 4662 mm Width 1865 mm 1917 mm Height 2095 mm 1857 mm Wheelbase 2825 mm 2750 mm

The Mahindra Scorpio N is 272 mm longer and 52 mm wider then Gurkha 5-door, but the Force SUV is 238 mm taller than the Scorpio N.

Despite being longer, the wheelbase of the Scorpio N is 75 mm shorter compared to the Gurkha 5-door.

However, the Scorpio N’s overall increased length implies that it offers more interior space than the Gurkha 5-door.

Both have a 7-seater configuration with a bench row in the middle but the Gurkha gets captain seats in the third row.

Powertrain

Specifications Force Gurkha 5-door Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Diesel 4WD Engine 2.6-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel Power 140 PS 175 PS Torque 320 Nm 370 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT

Though the Gurkha uses a larger engine than the Scorpio N, it still falls short in terms of power and torque i.e., by 35 PS and 50 Nm.

Both SUVs here get manual transmission, but the Gurkha uses a 5-speed manual whereas the Scorpio N comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Gurkha is a more capable off-roader here as it gets front and rear differential locks. It also offers a water wading capacity of up to 700 mm.

The Scorpio N here does get transfer case controls, but doesn’t come with brake lock differential.

Both also get shift-on-the-fly capability to switch between 2WD, 4H and 4L.

Feature Highlights

Features Force Gurkha 5-door Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 4WD Exterior LED headlights

LED DRLs

Front halogen fog lamps

18-inch alloy wheels

Air intake snorkel

Roof carrier

Rear tailgate ladder Dual-barrel halogen headlights

LED tail lights

17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover

LED turn Indicators on ORVM

Roof rails Interior All black dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery Dual-tone black and brown cabin

Black fabric seat upholstery Comfort & Convenience Manual AC

Roof mounted air circulation vents for rear passengers

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Charging ports for front and rear passengers

Front seat armrest for both passengers

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

All four power windows Manual AC

Rear AC vents with fan speed control knob

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Steering mounted audio control

Cruise control

All four power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Front USB chargers

Rear wipers and washer

Rear defogger Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Digital Driver’s display 8-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Analogue cluster with multi-information display Safety Dual front airbags

Rear parking camera

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Front wheel disc brakes Dual front airbags

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

Hill descent control

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

All-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

For the asking price of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 here is the more practical choice as it has more comfort and convenience features over the Gurkha 5-door.

The highlights on the Scorpio N include rear AC vents, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirror). All of these features are not offered with the Gurkha 5-door.

The Gurkha 5-door gets a bigger 9-inch touchscreen whereas the Scorpio N comes with an 8-inch unit. Both units however support wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of safety, both SUVs get dual front airbags, but the Scorpio N’s safety extends to electronic stability control (ESC) and all-wheel disc brakes as well.

Final Takeaway

Both the Scorpio N and the Gurkha 5-door are rugged 4WD SUVs and are evenly matched in price, but there's a significant difference in their purpose and capabilities. If you want a more lifestyle-oriented SUV with greater comfort, additional features, and a relaxed highway driving experience, the Scorpio N is a better choice.

However, if your primary goal is serious off-roading but also want to be able to use it as a family car for daily errands, even with sacrificing space, comfort, and features, the Gurkha 5-door might be the right pick for you.

